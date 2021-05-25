What Does a Midheaven Sign Mean? Astrology Birth Chart

Have you ever felt that nagging feeling that your current job isn’t meant for you? Or that you should have clearer career ambitions, but sometimes don’t know where to start? Well, bb, there’s a handy astrology tool that could guide you to the most fulfilling job ever!

In your birth chart, there is a little ol ‘thing called “the Midheaven”(Sometimes labeled as MC on your birth chart). Head over to a free birth chart calculator and you’ll find it at the cusp of the 10th house, usually near the 12 PM point on the circle of your birth chart. This area of ​​your chart gives insight into your professional life and the impact you’ll leave on the world. By checking which zodiac sign is here, you can glean a lot of info about what suits your skills and how to build your path to glory. Your Midheaven will never lead you to failure because, by definition, it is your highest potential for success. So use it as your superpower, bb. You were meant to shine!

Learn about the traits of each Midheaven — plus some possible career paths:

Aries on the Midheaven

Set your goals high and be a leader! With your Midheaven in Aries, you need action and excitement in your career. You may be a self-starter, unafraid to carve out your own path. you have plenty of determination and you don’t shy away from a challenge. You need a career with plenty of opportunities for growth, and you like the idea of ​​leadership. Adventure energizes you, and you can be a trailblazer. An important lesson for you is to know when to stand firm, and when to stand down and learn from other people’s criticism.

Possible careers: Athletics, law, politics, firefighting and fire prevention, or fitness instruction

Taurus on the Midheaven

You’re in it for the long haul! With your Midheaven in Taurus, you understand that patience and time are crucial to achieving your crown. Security is immensely important to you, so you’re eager to find a career that will give you a long-term foundation. Once you’ve found the right fit, you plan to put your entire heart and soul into your career. You likely have a talent for spotting good business opportunities and aren’t afraid to get down and dirty to build your nest egg. You may also have a call toward aesthetics or the arts.

Possible careers: Finance, banking, medicine, art, food, or design

Gemini on the Midheaven

Prepare for a whirlwind of ideas and possibilities if you have a Midheaven in Gemini! You crave a career that allows you to be constantly mentally stimulated. You need unique experiences, social interaction, a fast pace, and flexibility so you can let your creativity and genius shine. A job that feels boring or rigid is just not your style. Because you may have so many interests, you may find that you end up chasing several ventures simultaneously, or switching jobs repeatedly. No matter what, make sure you’re able to learn, share, and discuss information, and you will be happy.

Possible careers: Journalism, media, public relations, marketing, acting, or education

Cancer on the Midheaven

Sharing your gifts and nurturing others is top priority for you. With your Midheaven in Cancer, you may be drawn to professions where you can act as a caregiver and embrace your sensitivity. Helping others will validate you and give you a greater purpose in life. Feeling appreciated and understood by your team is immensely important to you. Sometimes this means you may be drawn to a family business or a career path passed down by your forbearers. Use your intuition and compassion to get where you’d like to go.

Possible careers: Life coaching, social work, nursing, teaching, hospitality, agriculture, or food

Leo on the Midheaven

Let the world hear you roar! With your Midheaven in Leo, you were born for the spotlight. you want to be recognized, praised and seen as a leader. You put your whole heart into whatever you’re passionate about, which can encourage you to forge ahead in creative professions or become self-employed. No matter what, you want to make an imprint on your industry. Beware of overconfidence and impatience — you may feel you’re destined for greatness before you have the credentials. Keep building toward your goals, and you’ll get there in time.

Possible careers: Politics, entertainment, music, performance, motivational speaking, media, or business

Virgo on the Midheaven

Being of service is your top priority! With a Midheaven in Virgo, you are dedicated, practical, analytical, and strategic. These traits will get you far, because you can how to make an impact on the world around you. You have a deep sense of purpose and need to feel like your work has meaning. However, sometimes you can be a bit impatient or self-critical when your progress isn’t happening “fast enough.” Knowing that you can take it slow and steady will allow you to use your talents in a way that deeply satisfies you.

Possible careers: Veterinary, fitness, accounting, medicine, management, wellness, nutrition, or science.

Libra on the Midheaven

When it comes to working with other people, you’ve got it covered! With your Midheaven in Libra, you have the ability to understand what others need and step up to make it happen. You’re naturally diplomatic and can aid others in mediation or negotiation, making sure everyone is happy in the end. Connecting with others is easy for you and helps you feel valued and, just as important, popular. Self-care will be especially important for you, though, so you’re not putting all your energy into projects or people that suck you dry.

Possible careers: Law, public relations, design, fashion, beauty, or mental health

SCORPIO on the Midheaven

Passionate AF? That’s you! If your work isn’t fulfilling your inner fire, you’re checked out and over it. However, when you’re truly able to focus your energy into a job that gets you motivated, you’ll get to the bottom of every project! You’re drawn to all things that are complex, secret, and mysterious because you have a highly attuned intuitive nature. You just know how to dig into things and put your own spin on what you find.

Possible careers: Detective work, psychology, journalism, tax, surgery, criminal justice, investigation, or New Age

Sagittarius on the Midheaven

Adventure is your middle name! With your Midheaven in Sagittarius, you crave new horizons and experiences. You have a highly adept intellectual nature, and you need a bit of excitement, change, and flexibility in your professional world. You learn new things easily and want your career to feel like an extension of your soul. When it comes to breaking the rules and doing it your way, you’re the GOAT You may be drawn to professions related to travel, entertainment, or education, which provide you plenty of adrenaline.

Possible careers: Aviation, travel, entertainment, media, activism, spirituality, language, or education

Capricorn on the Midheaven

You were born to be the boss. You have a knack for business, which could aid you in understanding the long-term strategies to take you — and your company — to the top. With your Midheaven in Capricorn, you’re one of the most ambitious people out there. TBH, your career is part of your identity. You tend to be in it for the long haul because you have the work ethic to take you to the top. You value organization and security, so you may be drawn to a more traditional path to success. You won’t stop until you get what you’re after: Success, power, and glory.

Possible careers: CEO, business, architecture, production, public relations, engineering, or medicine

Aquarius on the Midheaven

You go your own way, babe. With Midheaven is in Aquarius, you may start off following one path, only to desire more independence and switch to doing something else entirely. You’re intrinsically called to listen to yourself, and yes, “dance to the beat of your own drum.” Entrepreneur is probs already in your IG bio. While you thrive being self-employed (so no one is your boss), you also possess incredible communication skills. Teamwork is your second nature — if you think it’s worth your time. Otherwise you’d rather just do it on your own because nobody does it quite like you.

Possible careers: Humanitarian, design, teaching, directing, politics, science, astronomy, or engineering

Pisces on the Midheaven

You always have your head in the clouds. This can give you incredible creative or spiritual gifts, allowing you to dream new ideas and make them happen in real life. With your Midheaven in Pisces, you also have a tremendously powerful intuition, which can lead you to follow your heart, rather than pursue financial success or public recognition. You want to embrace your emotions and aren’t afraid to have a job that is behind-the-scenes. You love helping people and moving at your own pace.

Possible careers: Entertainment, art, music, veterinary, spirituality, wellness, rehabilitation, or mental health

