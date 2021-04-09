What does a healthy diet represent in people over 50 years of age

As time passes the body is undergoing changes and that is why it is important that, after the age of 50 a healthy diet is maintained, and appropriate for this new stage of life, in order to obtain the necessary nutrients, which implies leaving a little fat and sugary foods.

A nutrition guide will go a long way toward knowing how to improve your lifestyle for good health. In addition, following these recommendations will be very useful to improve eating habits.

How the passage of age affects the body

Many changes in the body occur with age. Thus, there is a decrease in the composition of the organism, the immune system and also the metabolism. Some influencing factors are physical stress, diet and habits acquired over time.

Fruits play a very important role in a good diet. Starting at age 50, this role is even more important. Photo: Pixabay

The smoking and excessive alcohol consumption they are fundamental factors in determining what the state of health will be like when entering the stage of 50 years. But diet also plays a role.

In this sense, diet plays a fundamental role in maintaining good health during this stage of life. This will help reduce problems related to the age condition.

Diet to strengthen bones

Bones wear out over time, being osteoporosis one of the causes of this wear. In other words, it’s about the decalcification that can lead to fractures more frequent.

For this, the consumption of calcium is essential, which can be found in dairy products and also in chard, leeks, spinach; in nuts, dates and raisins. It is important to include these foods, and if necessary, a supplement to strengthen the skeletal system.

Reduce fat intake

Excess fat can increase cholesterol levels and produce cardiovascular and cerebrovascular problems. Therefore, a healthy nutrition includes low-fat foods.

Lean meats such as chicken and fish are ideal for this. So is the moderate consumption of olive oil. Avocado also has healthy fats, and if necessary, the consumption of Omega 3 supplements could also be useful.

Vitamins

The consumption of vitamins is also important, since these are essential for the body to process some essential functions. As time goes by, the levels get lowered.

So sometimes it is not only enough to consume foods that contain them, the consumption of vitamin supplements will also be important. Of course, the use of these must be prescribed and supervised by the doctor.

Existing health conditions

Now, the feeding will also be predetermined by the person’s health conditions. In this sense, a person who suffers from obesity should follow a different diet than someone who has anemia.

The people with diabetes they follow a diet low in sugar and control their salt intake. That’s why it’s important consult the specialist to find out what changes to make on the diet and how to get the best out of the food you eat.

