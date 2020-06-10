By Clara Rojas

In these days of confinement, I have remembered

many people. To my mother above all, because although we live many

miles away at least a couple of times a year see you. And although

one reason or another we do not do it, I know that in an emergency, we could get on

a plane and meet us.

Not having that possibility was the first sample of

that my freedom had been restricted. I don’t know whether to think that of many

too. It calms me down. Remember stories that at some point called my

attention, it does me good. That’s the reason why I contacted Clara again.

Red.

Clara was kidnapped by the FARC in February 2002 and released 6 years later after having her son Emanuel in captivity. I followed her story on the news, then read her account in the book “Captive” she published in 2009. Fate wanted me to meet her at a New York hotel in March 2018, that I could strike up a conversation with her and tell her how much I admire her.

These days, when I complained more than “politically

correct ”because of the confinement that the pandemic has brought us to, it brought it to me

mind to remind me that in life with effort and perseverance of almost everything

comes out. And you can still be happy. And comfort others.

I wrote to him. He immediately made himself available to me and very kindly answered these questions that I want to share with all of you.

Question: Now that the world has been and is partly closed, we want to know how a person like you who suffered a much longer and more cruel confinement lives it.

Answer: As many of you know, I live in Colombia, and mandatory isolation has been decreed here since March 23.

I have really faced it like many of my compatriots and also people from other countries who have had to deal with this situation, since they are very aware of the evolution of the news, of the health and biosecurity measures that must be followed in the days and hours that it is only allowed to go out to buy medicines, the market, etc.

Only until this month of June began a staggered de-isolation for some economic sectors and all very aware of how these activities are carried out.

Without a doubt life has changed us all. I stay at home with my son, we have both been able to continue virtually with our activities; he at his school, and I am a teacher a few hours a week at various universities, so I attend to that commitment, and combine it with home care.

I also try to leave spaces for reflection and prayer, especially for people suffering from illness, for all medical and scientific personnel so that they can attend to this complex situation.

Uncertainty is one of the things that generates the most anguish these days. You will have had your ups and downs but you will also have some learning to share. Which?

Answer: Without a doubt the greatest learning is to remember that life presents us with changes, these are part of life itself, and this new change challenges us all the citizens of the world. It behooves us to face it and try to learn from it in the new situation. Valuing what you have, and thinking constructively about coping with the present, day by day

The legality of this confinement is debated in the world. They have even released prisoners for fear of contagion. How do you see this reality that becomes conflictive?

Answer: With the pandemic, our institutions, our systems of government are also confronted. I find the debate very valid and of course it is necessary to fight so that, as much as possible, the liberties and rights of all people are not sacrificed. So that one would aspire that among all of us, we achieve a balance that allows us to survive and coexist in a better way, face this situation and overcome it collectively.

If you had the opportunity to speak to women, mothers and heads of household, how would you give them back hope when they see their impoverished families with many difficulties to get ahead?

Answer: Hope is in each of us, it is something that no one can take from us. It is in each and every one, maintain it, cultivate it, and strengthen it on a daily basis. Try to maintain affections, common support networks, family, friends, work colleagues, neighbors.

Having faith and confidence in one’s own abilities, also strengthening self-esteem, and understanding that this situation, however serious it may be, is temporary, and will surely lead us to another scenario, we hope it will be better.

They say that one of the most affected groups is children and adolescents. Any advice you create can help them find more sense and opportunity for growth?

Answer: Children and adolescents collect information from the environment in which they live, if it is provided with an environment of love, of hope, surely they will also be able to learn and understand the changes in life. So that we correspond to parents, family, educational community and State where all of these are not present, try to provide an environment, a bearable environment.

And I stay with this, in our duty as

parents to guarantee at home a

environment of love and hope. Because although this situation costs us a lot,

one more day is one less day.