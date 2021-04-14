What does a cobweb sound like? Hear the haunting melody

Each vibration was translated into musical notes through artificial intelligence, the result was a curious melody. (Photo: iStock)

Spiders compose melodies when they weave nests or hunting traps, those rhythms were translated by a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who managed to reveal what does a cobweb sound like?

It is a melody that for some can be disturbing, even disturbing, but for Markus Buehler is nothing less than a “symphony of information.

What does a cobweb sound like?

In that micro universe that is unknown to humans, spiders weave melodies every time they communicate or build a web.

Those sounds that escape our ears were processed by MIT Engineering Professor Markus Buehler, with the help of artificial intelligence.

“Spiders use vibrations as a way to communicate with the environment, with other spiders, ”he said.

The academic explained that in his studies he used artificial intelligence to identify vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, which it would be the language of spiders.

Are you ready to hear what a cobweb sounds like?

Vibrations of a cobweb

The vibrations said a lot to the team of researchers that Buehler leads and were instrumental in deciphering what a cobweb sounds like.

From these micro movements built 3D models of the cobwebs and they were classified according to the activities done by these insects.

3D model of a spider web that was translated into music. (Photo: Isabelle Su and Markus Buehler)

So they could identify different types of vibrations: when they built a web, when they hunted or when they repaired their nets.

This is how it sounds when a spider web is built

These models were made possible through the use of algorithms and computers, which tthey produced the musical language of these insects.

“Spiders are completely different animals (…) What they see or feel is not really audible or visible to the human eye or ear. And so, by transporting it, we began to experience it ”.

Learn from spiders

When solving the question about what does a spider web sound like? The MIT team seeks to learn more about the language of spiders and understand it.

“Melodies are really the kind of relationships that the spider can also experience. And so we can start to feel a little like a spider that way, ”Buehler said.

According to the international agency Reuters, there are around 47,000 species of spiders that weave webs of silk, a natural material that for some scientists is five times stronger than steel.

(With information from Reuters)