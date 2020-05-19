Present theStatement of incomeIt is one of those procedures that every year millions of Spaniards must carry out. Every spring, doubts arise again and, despite the fact that more than a month has passed since the 2019 campaign began, there are still many citizens who do not know the documentation they must present.

The start of face-to-face care, by appointment, in offices of theTax agencyand other collaborating entities, such as autonomous communities, town halls or registries, were set on May 13. Therefore, if we are close to our appointment, it is important to know beforewhat concrete and exact documentation to bring, knowing that, as the Agency highlights, “otherwise they will not be able to attend to you”. If you don’t knowhow to make the statementde la Renta, we explain how to do it in thisHandbook.

Documents that must be taken to make the income statement:

The essential documents, highlights its ownTax agency, are the following:

-Original ID of the holder who attends the appointment and photocopy of the DNI of all those who appear in the declaration.

-Authorization signed by other declarants and their photocopy of the DNI (members of the family unit or third parties) to make the declaration on their behalf.

-IBAN bank account number.

-Cadastral references of all the properties you own or in which you live for rent or in other circumstances.

In addition, it is important to go with all the documents that prove the income that you have and for which you are obliged to declare, based on income from work, real estate, etc:

-Certificate issued by the payer.

-Documentation related to dismissal or dismissal: amount of compensation, date of agreement of dismissal or dismissal, approval of the employment regulation file or opening of the consultation period with the labor authority, in the event of collective dismissal.

Income from real estate capital (apartment rentals, premises, garage spaces …): list and supporting documents of income (contracts) and deductible expenses (invoices).

Income from movable capital: certificates from companies, financial and insurance entities, contracts, receipts for expenses, etc.

Income from economic activities in objective estimation (modules): supporting documents of the elements or parameters of the activity used during the year. According to the activity, for example, employed personnel, consumption of electrical energy, surface of the premises, fiscal power of the vehicle, income, books of investment goods, etc.

Capital gains and losses: Whether by sale of habitual residence and property transfers, it is necessary to prove the corresponding deeds, the annotated dates, the declarations in which it was recordeddeductionand mortgage loans.

Other documents

Finally, it is also necessary to present the receipts of the insurance linked to the mortgage, documents of amounts paid in the case of a rent and other expenses that imply relief; supporting documents for collaboration with NGOs, donations, etc.

