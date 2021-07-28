What do you think of the interior design of the Fiat Pulse? Would you like in Europe …?

It’s funny but Mercosur is one of the regions that best “gives” to Fiat. The firm has been dominating with an iron fist for many years the different countries that make up this great market. Perhaps it is due to the tradition and emigration of past times or to offering products tailored to the needs of these customers. The Mobi, Argo or bull They show that they are on the right track, but they have only been the advance of what is to come.

One of the models with which they should consolidate their position is the Fiat pulse. His official debut, taking advantage of a large audience program, took place a few weeks ago. But in addition, it is not the only marketing action that the brand has followed, since it has allowed its customers to put name. Now they charge back to show the whole world the interior design. And things as they are, why don’t they use it in Europe …?

The interior of the Fiat Pulse, to be destined for Mercosur, looks modern, attractive and technological …

If we take a look at the interior design of the new Fiat Pulse we see that it is modern, technological and very logical. The creative team has not gone crazy looking for “useless” flourishes, but instead betting on solutions that work very well. So much so, that central touch screen it is located in an elevated and floating position. It is 10.1 inches and, in addition to being used to manage the infotainment system, it will give access to the Fiat ConnectMe platform.

The instrument panel is also digital, earning a 7 inch display. In this case it reminds us of the one that already mounts the restyling of the Fiat Type and that offers good resolution. The rest of the design elements are simple, although not lacking in personality. In addition, we must congratulate the design team of the firm, who in a display of good sense, have chosen to maintain traditional controls to manage the air conditioning system.

But there are more details that we need to go over. We cannot ignore the design of the sports steering wheel or the «Sport» button which is on the right arm next to the cruise control arm. At the moment the firm has not indicated if it is for a single driving mode or, if on the contrary, it will serve to manage several. Regarding quality, at least visually, we must say that it is at a great height, mixing materials that seem resistant and well presented.

And up to here we can read, because Fiat calls us to later weeks to release new data. We will have to wait a bit, but we are very angry that the Pulse is going to be limited to Mercosur. We are convinced that in Europe you could succeed with a good marketing campaign and communication. A shame …

Source – Fiat