What do you think of Rihanna’s $ 18,000 plus look?

Rihanna enjoys a day of shopping in a super eccentric look. See here all the details.

The renowned singer and now cosmetic entrepreneur settled in Los Angeles and wants to be noticed in each of her outings, which is why for her visit to the Westfield shopping center in Century City she chose a most extravagant outfit.

The 33-year-old singer, who seems to be increasingly removed from music by the day, combines a vintage Gucci jean with feather details on her legs, which is worth more than $ 15,000 dollars, with a Benny Andallo fur hat that adds another $ 3,000, sandals Tom Ford nude for $ 900 and a Fendi bead knit bag that costs another $ 6,500.

In total and not counting her shirt and accessories, including a gold Cartier watch, Rihanna wore more than $ 25,000 dollars on her body, not bad if we consider that Riri once insured her legs for $ 1 million dollars.

Accompanied by her best friend, Melissa Ford, Rihanna visited the Amazon Books store where she bought some books including Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s memoir, Shoe Dog: A Memoir By The Creator of Nike.

The girl from Barbados decided to put music aside to focus on her new line of underwear and cosmetics, a situation that has her fans quite restless since she has not released a new album since 2016.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight she said that she is always working on music but at the moment there is no release date for her latest album, R9.