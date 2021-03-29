What do you need to get vaccinated in Florida?

March 29, 2021March 29, 2021

The state of Florida, United States, has several places that provide the days of vaccines against COVID-19, for eligible people, but supplies are limited and appointments may not be available at many sites.

Registration for available vaccines

The state developed a pre-registration system in order to schedule COVID-19 vaccination for priority populations. If people do not have access to the Internet, a contact list was assigned by county.

Who can get vaccinated?

Adults over 40, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and health workers. Teachers of all ages, as well as firefighters and law enforcement officers aged 50 and over. Those who are considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by health personnel, as long as they have proof from their doctor. Tourists traveling to warm climates during winter can also get vaccinated; however, people cannot travel to Florida just to get vaccinated.

Where to get vaccinated?

At pharmacies, health clinics, and healthcare providers. You can also visit the CVS, Publix Pharmacy, Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más web pages to schedule an appointment. On the other hand, there are vaccines available in certain Walmart stores (where an account and email are required) and Sam’s club. Local health departments, this requires contacting the county Health Department to determine where the doses are applied. There is also the option to register in advance to receive the vaccine at MyVaccine.fl.gov. Federal mass vaccination sites, which have opened at Miami-Dade Community College (north campus), the Tampa Greyhound Track, Valencia College in Orlando (west campus), and the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville. You can pre-register online or, if you don’t have internet access, call the county’s help lines for pre-registration. Check out the COVID-19 vaccine website for more information, or text “FLCOVID19” to 888777 to learn more about the governor’s distribution plan.

Is it by appointment?

For most vaccination centers, you have to make an appointment online or by phone. In case of not being able to obtain one, the required places would place you on their waiting list.

Once the appointment is confirmed, the public health authorities ask that you not make or confirm another appointment with any other provider, to allow other people to access the vaccination appointments.

What should I bring on the day of vaccination?

Some vaccination centers ask for some proof of identity or proof that you meet the vaccination criteria. Authorities recommend that you carry your driver’s license or other state-issued identification, showing your name, age, and the state where you live.

What’s more, It is recommended to bring your medical insurance card, if you have one. You will not have to pay anything, but the vaccine provider may charge the insurer some amount for the administration of the vaccine.

If you are entitled to the vaccine for an underlying illness or comorbidity, you may need a doctor’s note or some other proof.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask when you go to your appointment.

Pay for vaccination?

You should have no out-of-pocket cost to get the vaccine. Providers can recover a fee for administering the injection, but cannot charge consumers.

However, there are scammers who are offering COVID vaccines and treatments and trying to charge for them.

The AARP Fraud Network is tracking the latest scams.