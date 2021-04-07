what do you have to do now according to the experts

If you are one of the affected users, you should change your Facebook password and enable two-step authentication.

Privacy has always been one of the main weaknesses of Facebook and one of the main causes of the loss of users in the popular social network.

The leak of private data of Facebook users began with the Cambridge Analytica case, continued with the discovery of a Telegram bot that was selling that data to the highest bidder and, now, the personal information of 533 million users worldwide has been stolen and leaked online for free.

This is the largest Facebook user data breach to date

Facebook continues to claim that this is a vulnerability that was already fixed in 2019 and that all the data that has been leaked is old, but now anyone can access the phone numbers, full names, locations, dates of birth, biographies and even emails from a large number of users around the world.

This theft of the personal data of the users of the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg affects a total of 106 countriesThe most affected being Egypt with 44.8 million, Tunisia with 39.5 million, Italy with 35.6 million and the United States with 32.3 million users.

Focusing on Spain, the data from almost 11 million of Facebook users, but of them only about 75,500 have an associated email address.

What to do if your account is affected by the Facebook leak

If you are a Facebook user and your account is one of those affected by this massive theft of data, we are going to explain what measures you should take to protect your privacy: first, change your password, following, change email address associated with your Facebook account and, finally, enable two-step authentication.

If you do not know how to do all this from your mobile, do not worry because, then We are going to explain you step by step how to do it.

How to change your Facebook password

As it seems logical, the first thing you should do is change your Facebook password and it is advisable to use a password manager in your terminal, we already talked about the best and safest for Android, so that this generate a random key secure enough to be difficult to breach.

To change the password of your Facebook account from your smartphone, you just have to carry out the following actions:

We open the application and click on the menu icon located at the top right. Settings and privacy and then, Setting.In the section of Security, we access Security and login.In section Login click on Change PasswordIn the following menu we enter the old password once, the new one twice and click on Update password.

How to change your email address

If your email has been leaked, we also advise you to change the email address associated with your Facebook account to prevent them from trying to impersonate your identity.

To do it directly from the mobile application of the social network, you just have to follow the following steps:

We open the Facebook app and click on the menu icon located in the upper left part. We access the section of Settings and privacy.Within it, we enter SettingOnce inside the configuration of our account, click on Personal information.We click on Contact information and later in Add email addressWe enter the new email, our Facebook password and click on AddOnce this is done we will receive an email in the new account to verify that it is ours and returning to the previous menu, we select the new email address and click on Make mainThe last step consists of repeating the operation with the address we had before pressing, this time, on Remove.3 compelling arguments to delete Facebook this 2021

How to enable two-step authentication

Lastly, you should enable two-step authentication and configure apps like Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator as authentication method instead of classic SMS verification.

To activate and configure it on your mobile, you just have to carry out the following actions:

We open the application and click on the menu on the right with an icon with three horizontal stripes. SettingIn the section Security, click on Security and loginWe scroll to the section Two-step authentication.We click on Use two-step authenticationWe select the security method that we like the most between Authentication application, SMS and Security Key.

