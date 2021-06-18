What do you expect from the future version of Windows?

This June has undoubtedly been the month of Windows 11. And it is that we have gone from waiting for the arrival of the now defunct Windows 10X at some point in the year and Windows 10 21H2 for between October and November, to counting the days until on June 24, the date chosen by Microsoft for the event in which, with practically total security, we will live the expected announcement of Windows 11. A version of which, in reality, we have already seen a leaked buid, and today we have learned of its supposed minimum requirements, although the information that has circulated does not seem too reliable.

In the absence of being able to dedicate a little more time to build 21996.1 of Windows 11, and taking into account that there are still many months ahead until the final version reaches the market, we can start to get an idea of ​​what Microsoft is preparing and therefore what the user experience will be like in the future version of Windows.

So the question is obvious: what do you expect from Windows 11? This, of course, has two approaches, on the one hand what you can extrapolate from what is already known (the first information about build 21996.1 and the supposed integration into it of Windows 10x technologies), and on the other the changes that you expect and that you think Microsoft could introduce. A few days ago, in the comments, I read some very interesting reflections on the possibility that Windows 11 has more Linux than any other Windows to date, do you think that Redmond will move in this regard? And, of course, do you think you will like it or do you think it will disappoint you?

If you want you know what I think, although it is still too early to make a well-informed judgment, the first feelings that Windows 11 has given me are positive. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that I am also a macOS user, but the fact is that having moved all the elements of the Start bar (except the system tray, yes) to the center of it reminds me a lot of the Apple Dock and it’s a change that I like.

The Start menu is also much cleaner for me, and seeing that the information bar that has debuted in Windows 10 21H1 remains, but now in a somewhat cleaner way, I also liked it a lot. While waiting to see the final cosmetic changes from Sun Valley, the jump between Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 11 seems remarkable to me, and I think Microsoft is progressing in a good way, although obviously this is somewhat subjective, and I bet there will be many people to the ones you won’t like at all.

I haven’t had time to test yet to be able to do a more in-depth assessment of Windows 11, but at least in the first instance I have the feeling that, for the first time in a long time, Microsoft is going to break the curse-tradition that indicates that after a good version of Windows comes another one with a much worse reception. Let’s remember …

Windows 95: It promised a lot, and it certainly was a significant leap from the tandem of MS-DOS 6 and Windows 3.1 / 3.11. However, and even recognizing its merit, it took us little time to see that it was a half-cooked operating system, with the guts of MS-DOS trying to show up at the slightest opportunity, and with an interface that, although evolved, was still quite improvable.

Windows 98: I remember the feeling that left me after trying it for the first time was “Wow, this is what Windows 95 should have been”. It is true that it did not provide great news compared to its predecessor, but it did bring everything that Windows 95 lacked to have been outstanding.

Windows ME (Millenium Edition): I think everything has been said about ME, and that you don’t have to make firewood from the fallen tree. I still don’t understand why they did it, but hey, we’ve all made mistakes in the past.

Windows Xp: In October it will be 20 years since its launch and, to this day, there are still people who use it … and who do not want to change. It should, and especially if we compare it with its predecessor, be exhibited in fine arts museums.

Windows Vista: The worst Windows ever? I don’t think so, it seems to me that this medal still belongs to ME. However, and although strictly speaking it was not that bad, Microsoft used to us too well with XP, and with this jump it was not able to maintain the level.

Windows 7: Not with Windows XP, but if we talk about Windows 7 I do know people who like it so much that they continue to use it today. And I am not surprised at all, as it was also a huge improvement over its predecessor.

Windows 8: Here Microsoft went from being innovative. And it is that, and I know that this opinion is not very popular, but I think that those of Redmond were very brave with this bet. However, it was not the time, and although it was not technically a bad operating system, that the most sought after by its users was how to recover the Start button, to the point that Microsoft itself was forced to recover it in Windows 8.1, it is already a clear sign of the taste in the mouth that many people were left with.

Windows 10: Qualified by some as “a step backwards”, in terms of recovering the classic Windows interface model, throughout all these years it has not stopped improving and, although some of its updates have been problematic, once polished the problems we find a remarkable operating system. What’s more, in my case I will say that it is responsible for the fact that, after a long time using only macOS, I have decided to return to Windows. And if we add the flavor of Linux it is taking, I think it is the best Windows to date.

Thus, continuing with the good-bad sequence, Windows 11 would fall into the group of those who do not leave a good memory. However, and as I mentioned before, the first feeling is good, good enough, so much as to end the curse and make Microsoft concatenate, with Windows 10 and Windows 11 two successful operating systems. But anyway, there are still many months left and many things can happen, so this is only an initial estimate.

But hey, this is just my personal opinion, and what interests me is yours: What expectations and impressions do you have regarding Windows 11?