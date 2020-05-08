The scientific work in question suggests a new development model to reconcile the limitation of global warming and the reduction of social and economic inequalities, which are underestimated in the “green” recipes proposed so far in Europe and in the United States.

We have read and seen a lot about how the biosphere is reacting to the confinement imposed by the pandemic and about how this emergency resembles or deviates from the climate. We have also been able to see how some political and economic forces are reacting, pressing for the return to a traditional economic system or proposing that the future recovery phase be taken advantage of to accelerate the transition to a low emission energy and production system.

We already know well the history that led us to this fragile economic and social situation, but the question now is: what political and economic structure can a society that is productive but low in carbon emissions and, above all, sustainable, guarantee?

In reality, there is no shortage of proposals, and in the recently published study in Nature Sustainability, Simone D’Alessandro, professor of economics at the University of Pisa, suggests a model that is not based on perpetual economic growth and that would bring us closer to the objectives of the Paris agreements (that is, to limit the increase in global temperature by 1.5 ° C by the end of the century) and those of sustainable development proposed by the United Nations.

To achieve this, the model of D’Alessandro and his colleagues from the University of Pisa and the Cogito study center in Stockholm introduces policies that reduce social and economic inequalities, and at the same time push towards a decarbonisation of our system.

A sigh of planetary relief, but perhaps ephemeral

There is no doubt that our planet has sighed with relief during this period of forced blockade. Some cities in the Punjab, in India, have seen the profile of the Himalayas, previously hidden by smog, and we have seen birds again take over beaches in South America or, in the Gulf of Bengal, turtles nest on other beaches , which were previously invaded by Homo sapiens.

Pollution has collapsed from China to northern India, from New York to the Po Valley. CO2 emissions have also decreased and it is estimated that this year they could be reduced by 5.5 percent compared to those of 2019. A notable decrease but unfortunately still insufficient to achieve the objectives established in Paris.

There are many uncertainties about how our society will recover after the emergence of COVID-19, but there are two solid certainties. The first is that our economic system has proven to be vulnerable; The second is that going ahead without improving it would be irresponsible.

In a society that has been “parked” for months, there are strong pressures to restore the economic and production system as it was, or even to back down further.

On the one hand, there are political forces that would like to use the recovery stimulus packages to stop the process started with the Paris agreements. This is the case of the conservative pressure group Life: Powered, which wrote to the United States Congress arguing that “climate change is not an imminent risk to humanity.” And that “an increase in subsidies for renewable energy will harm our economy by favoring intermittent energy, which weakens our electricity grid, creates few jobs and unnecessarily increases the cost of electricity.”

On the other hand, there are impulses such as that of Achim Steiner, who heads the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) according to which postcoronavirus stimulus packages must move the global economy away from “irrational dependence on oil” to move towards transition strategies and new growth with low carbon emissions.

The time will soon come to decide how to restart, and more and more European countries intend to do so by exploiting new green policies, and away from dependence on fossil resources.

Enrica De Cian, director of the Master of Research in Science and Management of Climate Change at the Ca ‘Foscari University in Venice, points out: «By having to deal with problems“ in their own home ”, governments now have to make important strategic decisions . At the same time, all the vulnerabilities of an interconnected and specialized economic system emerge in which oil-producing companies are at risk of collapse. Some countries also tremble because fossil fuels are their main source of income. At the same time, however, the solar energy production chain, which is highly dependent on Chinese production, is shutting down. ”

According to De Cian, appeals from organizations such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are important to seize this opportunity and strengthen national energy systems and reduce vulnerability to future unforeseen events of an energy, climate or pandemic.

On the other hand, that is what science says, including a good part of the economic sciences, which increasingly proposes models of the post-growth type. “The goal is growth that is no longer based on GDP, long considered to be a journey of perennial growth, in time and space. However, it is a journey that in a few decades has moved away from any sustainability index, “says D’Alessandro.

“The incompatibility of the current system with our real social needs and environmental ties is clear,” he says.

De Cian echoes this, for whom “COVID-19 and climate change are problems that both arise from mismanagement of the relationship between humans and nature”, but adds that mismanagement is also within our own society . In fact, according to D’Alessandro, the relationship between environmental degradation and inequality “is not a novelty at all, to the point that there are many studies that take into account the effect of emissions and climate change on the distribution of income”. Inequality and the state of the environment are therefore closely linked.

An alternative model

Unfortunately, the models referred to in the Green Pact of the United States and the one recently proposed in Europe would not be able to guarantee long-term growth in well-being on a global or national scale because actions to reduce inequalities are insufficient. In other words, green models would allow a decisive decrease in emissions, but not in social inequalities, which means that they do not fully meet sustainability requirements. And this, the study authors emphasize, is not a problem related only to the differences between industrialized and low-income countries, but also occurs within each country.

“In addition to the green proposals, there is what we have called the ‘scenario with social equity policies’, which would allow for a sustainable transition,” adds D’Alessandro.

In practice, the researchers compared the actions included in the green models with a new model that they developed. Green models focus on energy policies and incentives for innovation that promote labor productivity and energy efficiency by focusing on renewable electricity sources and an increase in renewable energy mix, but underestimate the social space. Instead, the model proposed in Nature Sustainability includes firm actions to guarantee jobs even in times of emergency, reduce working hours and depend less on the market economy. That is precisely the part of the system that immediately got stuck during the emergency and that is the main cause of another crisis, the climate one, that COVID-19 did not block.

With the green models and with the model proposed by these researchers, a 23 percent cut in emissions would be obtained by 2050, but the second would move us towards a fairer society, where the well-being of citizens is highlighted. “And it would make us less vulnerable to emergencies like COVID-19,” says the researcher at the University of Pisa; for example, making us less dependent on a market economy.

Among other things, he still stresses, other goods could be acquired, which may not be on the market, but within our home or in the countryside around our cities. “That way we would have a less vulnerable system,” concludes D’Alessandro, adding: “Perhaps, after the emergency, people will be a little more willing to accept an economic system that is more compatible with the environment.”

