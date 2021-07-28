What do we know (and what we don’t) about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women?

Shutterstock / Marina Demidiuk ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3ajErjVoi00T1o0KmbaqFA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ILMxhpl.Rs5rg1By9_mJpg–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/38103274826facb5fa0ab18a630eeccd” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3ajErjVoi00T1o0KmbaqFA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ILMxhpl.Rs5rg1By9_mJpg–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/38103274826facb5fa0ab18a630eeccd”/>

A few weeks ago, the vaccination of the generations of the 80s and 90s began in Spain, among which are women between 31 and 41 years old, the age group in which more pregnancies occur in our country. The limited information available to date regarding this risk group, together with the lack of knowledge of the possible impact of vaccines in the long term (they have been on the market for just over 7 months), causes many of these women to have serious doubts about the vaccination.

Remembering what happened years ago with Thalidomide, a medicine for morning sickness that turned out to be teratogenic (produced malformations in the fetus), does not help. However, it is necessary to emphasize that the history of vaccines has been immaculate and nothing similar has ever occurred.

As usual, pregnant women were initially excluded from clinical trials of vaccines against Covid-19. What’s more, just a few days ago an investigation was launched to evaluate the response of vaccination against Covid-19 in pregnant women.

While these studies conclude – their results are expected to see the light by the year 2023 – we have available post-authorization studies in already vaccinated women in which to support our decisions.

Risk of Covid-19 in pregnancy

What is known so far? During pregnancy, a series of hormonal and functional alterations of the immune system occur that make women more vulnerable to viral infections.

In fact, in general, pregnant women have a higher mortality and more complications associated with viral infections than the rest of the population. For example, influenza virus infection during the first trimester of pregnancy has been associated with an increase in heart malformations, cleft lip, and neural tube defects, and during the second and third trimesters, an increase in abortions and deliveries. premature

During the first trimester of pregnancy, the cells of the placenta express a greater number of ACE2 receptors. These receptors are key to the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into our body. Therefore, the placental immaturity of the first trimester of pregnancy, together with this increase in ACE2 receptors, makes it the period of greatest risk of infection.

The thing does not end there. According to a study of more than 450,000 women of childbearing age, the 23,434 who were pregnant had a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 than those who were not pregnant. Specifically, the risk of entering the ICU or requiring assisted ventilation was 3 times higher in pregnant women. And the risk of death was also skyrocketing.

On the other hand, during the pandemic the safety of vaccines in animal models was thoroughly studied. As indicated in the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine datasheet available from the European Medicines Agency, toxicity was investigated in rats and no vaccine-related effects were observed on female fertility, pregnancy, or embryo-fetal development. or the offspring.

Human safety studies

Despite not including pregnant women as such in clinical trials, in the first 7-8 months since the vaccines were marketed, millions of pregnant women have been vaccinated worldwide. Some for being risk personnel (health, especially) and others because they were unaware of their status at the time of vaccination. This implies that there are currently some published studies where it has been possible to study the safety of these vaccines in the real-life context.

In this sense, one of the key studies was the one carried out by the CDC through an app where volunteers report their adverse events after vaccination. This study recently published safety data for 35,691 pregnant women who received mRNA vaccines. Preliminary follow-up data for 3,958 participants, of whom 827 had completed pregnancy, show that the number of abortions and premature births did not increase.

They also did not influence gestational size, nor did getting vaccinated increase the number of deaths in newborns. No differences were even detected between the most frequent adverse effects after vaccination (pain, headache, fever, etc.) compared to the rest of the population.

Official recommendations for pregnant women

As indicated in Update 7 of the Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy of the Spanish Ministry of Health, the previous study was key to agreeing on the recommendation of vaccinating pregnant women with mRNA vaccines when appropriate according to the group of prioritization to which they belong.

It should be noted that the vast majority of the women included in that research were vaccinated in the last trimester of pregnancy (86%), so we must be cautious before extrapolating the results of this study to exposure to the vaccine at earlier times of pregnancy.

According to the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO), the risk of complications associated with COVID-19 infection, both for the pregnant woman and the fetus, is higher during the third trimester of pregnancy. Furthermore, the experience with vaccination in the first trimester of pregnancy is still very limited. Therefore, they recommend starting vaccination from the 20th week of gestation, once the period of greatest theoretical risk (not observed to date) for the fetus from the vaccine has passed. And before the increased risk of natural SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Experience with other vaccines

Experience with the use of vaccines in pregnancy demonstrates the wide margin of safety of these. Currently in our country vaccination is recommended in pregnant women in any trimester of gestation (Ministry) during the flu season due to the risk posed by the disease in this group.

On the other hand, it is recommended to be vaccinated against pertussis in each new pregnancy, preferably between 27-32 weeks of gestation so that antibodies are transmitted to the fetus and it is protected during the first 3 months of life (when more serious disease occurs).

Risk is reduced by 78%

In a recent retrospective study with more than 15,000 pregnant women in Israel, the risk of contracting Covid-19 was estimated in 7,530 vaccinated women (in the second and third trimesters) with at least one dose compared to another 7,530 unvaccinated women . The results showed that, during the 28-70 days of follow-up, there were 10 infections in the vaccinated group and 46 in the unvaccinated group.

That means that the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 in vaccinated was 78% lower than in unvaccinated. Furthermore, no serious adverse effects were recorded after vaccination.

Current data support the recommendation

It is true that there is still much to study. The Fisabio Vaccine Research Area and Doctor Peset Hospital are collaborating in an international study led by the World Health Organization to see if Covid-19 infection increases the risk of adverse events during pregnancy, if the disease is transmitted to the fetus and whether antibodies are transferred to the fetus during pregnancy or through breast milk.

However, with the data available to date, we already know that severe Covid-19 disease in pregnant women is more common. Furthermore, despite having already vaccinated millions of pregnant women around the world and having exhaustive surveillance systems on these vaccines, no serious adverse effects other than those known have been recorded in pregnant women.

In fact, the evidence published so far indicates that these vaccines would be just as safe in this risk group.

Finally, through vaccination we could transmit antibodies to the fetus. With all this information on the table, both the Spanish Ministry of Health and the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics and many other scientific societies recommend the vaccination of pregnant women.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Alejandro Orrico has received funds from the Valencian Community Health Department, the Carlos III Institute, and the World Health Organization. He also participates as a scientific consultant for various activities of pharmaceutical companies (MSD, Sanofi Pasteur or GSK.