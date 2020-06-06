Are there medications that have been shown to be effective in preventing the progression of covid-19? 2:08

(CNN Spanish) – Almost six months have passed since the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus was known. Covid-19 had been around since November in Wuhan, China, and on December 31, authorities reported a series of cases of pneumonia, which turned out to be the disease.

It was not until January 12 that Chinese researchers published the genetic sequence of SARS Cov-2 online.

Despite having some information about the virus, we still do not know many things about the mode of transmission, the death rate and, above all, the cure for the disease.

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta breaks down those mysteries.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Immediately after testifying before the United States Congress, Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency medicine specialist at Brown University in Rhode Island, posted an interesting thread of tweets about what is known and what is not known about the covid-19, five months after the first cases of the disease were described.

Today we want to share them with you.

The 7 things we don’t know are:

We still don’t know the true case fatality rate, that is, the percentage of positive cases that die. Currently, the case fatality rate is 6%, but that percentage may drop dramatically when the true number of positive cases in society is known. Knowing that asymptomatic patients can be up to 50% of cases, it is possible that this case fatality rate will decrease dramatically.

We still don’t know exactly how the new coronavirus is transmitted. Undoubtedly, it is through droplets of saliva and mucus, but it may also be transmitted by aerosols or contaminated objects.

We do not understand why and how the virus causes such a wide range of complications. For example, the new multisystemic inflammatory syndrome seen in children is a mystery.

We do not yet know how to treat the disease. Remdesivir may decrease the number of days of hospitalization, the plasma from recovered patients appears to work, and we do not know if hydroxychloroquine works.

We do not yet know if a person suffering from the disease will have permanent immunity. Will it be like the common cold that repeats frequently, or the chickenpox that almost never repeats?

We don’t know exactly how long people are infectious.

And finally, we still don’t know when, or if we will have a safe and effective vaccine.

For its part, the four things we do know are:

We know the genome of the virus. This is important to design effective treatments and vaccines.

We know that if you are in the same room with an infected person, you have a high risk of becoming infected.

We also know that a selfish person, who comes out sick and without a mask, can infect many other people.

And finally, we know that the social and economic inequalities of a society increase the risk of dying from the complications of the disease.

Dr. Ranney encourages us to continue to support and fund science and advocate for a strong, robust public health infrastructure, but in the meantime, we must wear the masks when out in public, keep social distance, and constantly wash our hands.

