what do we know about the new thing about del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro returns to the director’s chair. And that is good news for his large group of fans and for the world of cinema. In addition, he does it in style, after winning an Oscar for best film for The Shape of Water in 2017. It is The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley), the remake of the well-known film noir by Edmund Goulding released in 1947.

The remake boasts an all-star cast, led by Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, and Willem Dafoe. Recorded over the past year in tough conditions, is considered one of the great survivors of the stoppage caused by the pandemic.

In fact, Del Toro commented in an interview with Variety that filming stopped a week before the studio closed. By then, a good part of the recordings were complete. Finally, the film will be released on December 3, 2021.

But the movie is much of a lucky experiment with lavish staging and a mysterious plot. We tell you five things about this mix of the best of pulp, film noir and something more unique, very in tune with its director.

Who is the scriptwriter of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’?

He has stated that he enjoyed creating a gloomy universe in which monsters were human. Something that is out of the line of the director, but that in a strange way could complete his singular filmography.

Suspense or detectives?

Fox

The 1947 film The Alley of Lost Souls aptly combined a pessimistic view of human nature with drama and violence. His remake has something of a mystery box mixed with suspense. That connects it directly to the original William Lindsay Gresham novel on which the film is based. At the time, the literary material was described as obscene. He even received censure for his “perverse” look at human nature.

Del Toro decided to stick to the original text almost completely. Like the book, his film is based on an ambitious young man (Bradley Cooper) with a refined talent for manipulation. In turn, he enters into an unclear but dangerous relationship with his psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) with an even more twisted mind. In a series of strange events, both characters end up surrounded by men and women as cruel, violent and depraved as themselves.

Bradley Cooper replaced Leonardo DiCaprio

The first casting of the Del Todo movie included Leonardo de DicaprioBut apparently the Oscar winner had a busy schedule. There were long discussions about his availability to star in the feature film, and in the end he ended up not accepting the role.

There are rumors that DiCaprio actually decided to pursue his prolific working relationship with Martin Scorsese. The latter had already started work on the production of Killers of the Flower Moon, which ended up being delayed.

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ will have an adult rating

Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Everything seems to indicate that del Toro made the conscious decision to create a work very separate from his usual filmography. Not only because of the theme, but because of the way the darkness focuses on the human spirit. As he told Collider, the plot is a play that tells “a very direct and very dark story.” If we consider that the original book of The Alley of Lost Souls is an exploration of poverty and exclusion, the director is likely to present an uncomfortable story. And do it without resorting to any supernatural element.

From a modest box office phenomenon to a cult classic

The original Alley of Lost Souls film was released in 1947 with a high budget and an interesting script. But it was not immediately a box office success. As time passed and Edmund Goulding’s version became popular, it became a cult work. So much as to become a kind of example on how to tell stories about obnoxious characters. The film took the audacity to analyze the idea of ​​what would happen if there were no hero. It was a surprise to audiences at the time, but over the decades it turned the work into a highly prized rarity.

