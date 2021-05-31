What do we know about the Indian and British hybrid variant

A new hybrid variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in Vietnam, amid a rise in the number of cases.

The new variant of the coronavirus is a hybrid between Indian and British variants, the latter one of the most dangerous detected in the last year.

Hybrid variant of Vietnam

The new hybrid variant that was detected in Vietnam was confirmed by health authorities from this country.

Until now there is little information about the mutations that of the virus that causes Covid-19.

However, the Minister of Health, Nguyen thanh long, he assured that what they know is that it is most contagious by air.

“The main characteristic of this virus is that it spreads rapidly through the air. The concentration of virus in throat and saliva it increases rapidly and spreads rapidly in a nearby environment ”, he explained.

Until the week of April 23-29, in Vietnam, the health authorities have registered seven variants of the new coronavirus.

Variant matches new wave

The news of the new hybrid variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 coincides with a new wave of infections in Vietnam.

This affects more than half of the territory, mainly in large industrial regions of Hanoi Y Ho chi minh.

Vietnam has 7,107 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 47 deaths, just last week, according to the Johns Hopkins University report.

Between the week of May 23 to 29, 1,832 new cases were added, while little more than a million vaccines have been administered in this country.

Variants of interest

Since the end of last year when the number of infections soared in the UK by the so-called British or Kentish variant, it was rated as of interest.

The British variant, identified as B.1.1.7., Allows the virus increased transmission capacity from 14 mutations, according to information from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the Indian variant, identified as B.1.617, was detected in this country in December of last year.

Their mutations change the way the virus attaches itself to and enters human cells.

According to the available information, the Indian variant has three mutations: L452R, P681R and E484Q.