What do we know about the Hipra vaccine? The hopeful Spanish formula against the coronavirus that will arrive in 2021

The multinational pharmaceutical company of animal products Hipra, based in Amer (Girona), has embarked on the adventure of produce your own vaccine to stop Covid, a project that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, described on Friday as “one of the most hopeful projects”, during a visit to the company’s facilities. This investigation, said the president, will allow “to guarantee that in a very short space of time Spain has its own vaccine.”

In this way, the two Hipra projects – one of its own development and the other in collaboration with the IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​the latter is already among the candidates in the WHO preclinical phrase – are added to another three that it is developing the CSIC to put a ‘Spain brand’ solution to the pandemic.

What is Hipra?

Hipra is uA veterinary pharmaceutical expert in research, production and marketing of vaccines and with extensive experience in coronavirus. During the pandemic, he has offered to collaborate in tasks such as the processing of PCR samples from hospitals or the 3D printing of materials for respirators and anti-Covid screens. They have also developed their own ELISA test for the detection of antibodies.

What is your vaccine?

Hipra works on two vaccine projects. The first, called HIPRA SARS-CoV-2, “is based on a recombinant protein vaccine which has been designed to optimize its safety and induce a powerful neutralizing immune response to the Covid-19 virus “. It is kept at refrigerator temperatures (between 2º C and 8º C)” which will facilitate its logistics and distribution. “

The other is developed jointly with the Hospital Clínic, the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS) and other national and international research organizations. In this case it is an mRNA vaccine, like those of Pfizer and Moderna, but that it would not need deep freezing as it does with the other two.

“We have designed RNA differently: they [Pfizer y Moderna] they took all the complete protein S and we chose some pieces, those that generate the greatest response from the immune system, following a computational model, “explained Luis García, principal investigator of this project, to this newspaper.

In both cases, the various vaccination scenarios have been foreseen, effectiveness against different variants and the most likely and increasingly necessary revaccination dose.

What is your production capacity?

The company plans to produce 400 million doses in 2022 alone and reach 1,200 million in 2023. To this end, they are studying expanding the surface area of ​​their Amers headquarters from 56,000 square meters with an additional 114,000.

When will it be ready?

At the moment, the two vaccines are in the preclinical phase, so human trials have not yet begun. If they pass this phase successfully, the company calculates that the clinical trial could begin in June and production in October. Its approval by regulatory authorities would be sought in late 2021.