What do we know about multiple sclerosis and the immune system?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The the body’s immune system is a beautiful and complex defense system, designed to protect us from infection. However, in the case of multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune conditions, these defenses activate the body.

What is the relationship between the immune system and multiple sclerosis? In a person with this disease, the immune system attacks axons (or nerve fibers) of the central nervous system, which are protected by an insulating layer called myelin.

A) Yes, MS damages these axons in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which send visual information from the eye to the brain. In this sense, the scar tissue that MS causes as a result of its attacks is visible in the white and gray matter of the brain.

During an MS attack, also called an exacerbation, different types of immune cells damage or destroy most of the myelin within the target area.

Experts consider MS as a autoimmune disease, but the scientific community failed to identify any MS specific antigens, which are proteins that provoke the attack of the immune system.

Autoimmunity: attacking the wrong side

The MS-like conditions that are considered autoimmune diseases include psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes.

With multiple sclerosis, reliable source T cells, which play an important role in the immune system, are activated in the lymphatic system and then enter the CNS through blood vessels. Subsequently, they release chemicals that cause the damage associated with the condition, and they also activate B cells and other cells of the immune system to join in this attack.

What scientists don’t understand, however, is what eventually unbalances the immune system, allowing T and B cells to become activated.

In this sense, experts consider that conditions, such as MS, RA, lupus, type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, are examples of autoimmune diseases associated with autoantibody production and autoreactive T cells.

However, with psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, or ankylosing spondylitis, immunity against these so-called autoantigens is not a feature, even though the immune system is involved.

So the question researchers need to address in the wake of MS is: What could prevent these self-activated T cells from attacking the CNS?

Why does the immune system attack?

To discover how to prevent such T-cell attacks, researchers first try to unravel why they attack the CNS in the first place. There are some theories as to why this happens, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

One theory is that when the immune system is fighting a foreign invader, like a virus, that mimics the components of the brain, the immune system attacks the myelin of the CNS in its attempts to crush the invader, a process known as molecular mimicry.

Another theory is that the immune system is destroying brain cells because they are not healthy and another suggests that the immune system simply mistakes normal brain cells for foreign invaders.

There is a blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​that keeps the brain and spinal cord separate from other substances in the body, including the immune system. However, if this barrier is broken, the brain is exposed to the immune system.

Experts say that, in this case, the immune system you may mistake melina for a strange invader.

Viruses and EM

Research has shown that the origins of MS point to genetic predispositions combined with environmental factors. This is where the link between MS and infectious agents as environmental triggers comes to the fore.

Although many viruses have been found in people with MS, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) it is more consistently related to the onset of the condition. This virus is the one causes infectious mononucleosis, commonly known as monkey, and is one of the most common viruses in humans.

In this sense, people who contracted EBV in childhood have a significantly lower risk of developing MS than those who did not contract the virus until adolescence or adulthood. In fact, contraction of the virus later in life is often accompanied by a more exaggerated immune response to EBV.

Immune system: treatments and trials

Since MS is considered an autoimmune disease, many treatments naturally target or take advantage of the immune system. One of those treatments is interferon beta.

Interferons are proteins that the body makes naturally to change the immune system’s response to invaders. Thus, the globules soft release gamma interferon at the beginning of an immune response, which stimulates inflammation in the attacked tissues.

On the other hand, interferon beta is releases near the end of an immune response, blocking gamma interferon and helping to reduce inflammation.

According to the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, interferon beta medications can reduce the number of MS exacerbations and delay disease progression. Also, when exacerbations occur, interferon beta treatment shortens them and reduces severity.

Light on the horizon

As researchers work to unravel this complicated condition and develop new treatments, there is a bright light that studies have repeatedly pointed to as beneficial: Sun.

According to the NINDS, studies have shown than people who have higher levels of vitamin D and who spend more time in the sun, have less likely to develop the disease. So, for people with MS, it also means that they are more likely to have a less severe form of the condition and fewer relapses.

Sunlight is known helps human skin produce vitamin D and researchers believe that this vitamin helps modulate the immune system to reduce the risk of autoimmunity, including MS.

Therefore, the research on the causes of MS and possible new treatments continues, as those living with this condition emphasize its devastating impact on their quality of life.