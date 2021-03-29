What do we know about intuition?

Other research shows that we are better at detecting a deception or someone’s sexual orientation when we rely on intuition rather than reflection. “It’s like when you drive a car and change gears. If you think about it, you’re still wrong, but if you do it automatically, it comes out natural and precise. In social life the same thing happens,” says Judith Hall, a psychologist at the Northeast University (USA). Thinking too much can spoil the ability to form and consolidate preferences. The decision to buy a car was found to be objectively more appropriate and personally more satisfying when the buyer was asked to pay attention to their feelings rather than technical details, especially if they had gathered too much information during the process.

The superpowers of intuition only work in certain areas, as seen in a study in which participants had to complete eight tasks, four that required reflective thinking (detecting rules, using precise vocabulary) and four that required creativity (generating ideas or products). Then they had to assess to what extent they had used intuition (‘the guts’, ‘the heart’). As expected, using hunches had made her perform worse on the first four tasks but was very helpful on the other four. As they say, “the heart has reasons that reason does not understand.”