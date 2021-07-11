What do we know about Google’s SoC?

There are fewer and fewer doubts about Whitechapel’s debut, the first step of the project of its own SoC in which Google would have been working for years, and that except for surprise will debut in the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, which will presumably be presented in October. Thus, and still awaiting some official confirmation by Google of its first integrated, it has been some time that multiple rumors began to circulate with possible specifications, details of its design, and so on.

From the rumors that have circulated thus far, it appears that Google has focused on artificial intelligence, to complement the performance of SoC that, although high-performance, It would not yet be at the point of being able to compete with the current top of the range, mainly of course, with the Snapdragon 888+. And, according to rumors, Whitechapel’s performance would be positioned between the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888, although it would be closer to the first than the second.

For the production of Whitechapel Google would have teamed up with Samsung, which would use its 5-nanometer node for mass production of the SoC. This, of course, puts it somewhat behind the SoCs that we expect in the coming months, although it seems a prudent measure for a first chip of its own. It does not seem likely that Google is going to stay in a single SoC, this is a bet in the medium and probably long term, so its subsequent iterations could make more pronounced leaps in terms of innovation in the hardware part of your devices.

Regarding its guts, Whitechapel would have a three-cluster design and would integrate seven cores, two Cortex-A78, two Cortex-A76 and three Cortex-A55, accompanied by an ARM Mali-G78 GPU, a configuration that, if confirmed, would be in line with what is expected in terms of raw performance, that is, without considering the impact that the software may have on it, which seems that, as I mentioned before, it would be its main asset.

There is a very important detail, in relation to this point, that could help us better understand the steps that Google is taking with Whitechapel, and that is one of the internal names used to name this project: GS101, something that is easily interpreted as Google Silicon 101, something that obviously reminds us of Apple Silicon. And if there is something for which Apple has stood out in recent years, it is for putting optimization before raw performance, showing that more gigahertz and more gigabytes are not always synonymous with better final performance.

Artificial intelligence is a key technology for Google, in which it made a huge investment and that it uses in more and more products and services. Thus, it makes a lot of sense to think that the set made up of the Whitechapel SoC and Android has AI-based optimizations that allow the operating system and its apps to get the most out of the chip’s performance, and this is what I mean that Google could have taken notice of Apple’s policies, which would be really smart.

