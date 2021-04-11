What do we do now with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Regulatory bodies in the UK and EU have said that it seems increasingly likely that several rare forms of blood clotting are related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. They note that the evidence for the possible association is becoming stronger as more data becomes available.

However, both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have stressed that, for the vast majority of people, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its potential harms.

By the end of March, when just over 20 million doses had been administered in the UK, 79 people had suffered rare blood clots and 19 had died. Until then, it is estimated that COVID-19 vaccines had saved around 6,000 lives in the UK.

However, the recognition that there is likely an association between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these clots will have an impact on those who receive it now. However, this will be different between the UK and Europe.

The EMA and MHRA have extended their advice to patients and healthcare professionals, noting that rare blood clots are associated with low platelet levels, so keep an eye out for related symptoms, such as headaches continuous or bruising in places other than the injection.

It is important to note that neither of the two agencies was able to identify specific risk factors – such as sex or age – from their data, and therefore did not recommend any specific measures in this regard, such as restrictions by age group.

However, as cases have occurred in all age groups, and the risk of severe COVID-19 disease decreases with age, the benefit of the vaccine in relation to any risk involved also decreases as you age. the recipients are younger. This means that, although the regulatory agencies themselves do not suggest it, age restrictions are being applied in many countries.

In the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) weighed the risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine for various age groups. He made an independent recommendation in the sense that it would be preferable to offer an alternative vaccine to those under 30 years of age, since their risk of suffering from severe covid-19, such as admission to intensive care, is low when the prevalence of the coronavirus is low. itself relatively low.

However, as the amount of circulating virus increases, the risk-benefit balance tilts in favor of administering the vaccine, regardless of age. Had this decision been made in January, when the second wave was still in full swing, it is likely that this recommended age restriction would not have been suggested.

Indeed, presumably in light of this scale of risk, the EMA noted that EU states should now make their own independent decisions on vaccine use, based on their local covid-19 situation. Many, however, had already introduced rather significant precautionary restrictions on the vaccine while awaiting EMA evaluation, strictly limiting its use to the older age groups.

Given the EMA’s view that age restrictions are not necessary, it would be expected that these would now be relaxed to expand potential vaccine coverage. Certainly, the high prevalence of covid-19 in many EU states, as well as the slow deployment of vaccines on the continent compared to the UK, would seem to make a less stringent judgment, similar to that of the JCVI, more desirable.

However, there are indications that this will not happen. Italy has decided to administer the vaccine only to those over 60 years of age, Belgium to those over 55 years of age and Spain to the age group between 60 and 69 years.

Additionally, Germany has turned to vaccine mixing to avoid giving second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under the age of 60, despite the fact that there is no evidence that individuals who did not experience the rare blood clots after the first doses are at risk after the second.

What will be the repercussions in the UK?

The JCVI recommendation to offer other types of COVID-19 vaccine to those under 30 should not affect the UK vaccination program. Alternative vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been licensed for use, and future orders are expected to arrive in time for vaccination of the 20-29 year age group.

Therefore, assuming there are no supply problems, the UK vaccine program should work as intended. However, some logistical changes may be necessary to direct those under 30 to vaccination centers that have these alternative vaccines.

A second consideration, however, is indecision about vaccines. In recent months, the Office for National Statistics has been monitoring public opinion on vaccines, and has seen a 78% increase in vaccine acceptance in December 2020 to 94% by the end of March 2021 .

This latest figure reflects some of the initial media coverage of the thrombus issue, but it is unclear at this time how the latest reporting will affect public confidence. Hopefully clear and transparent communication from the MHRA and JCVI about risks, and the fact that these decisions are not in the hands of politicians, will help maintain public trust. Time will tell.

The anticipation that vaccines would arrive in the midst of a pandemic, and the need to ensure public confidence, led both the EMA and the MHRA to establish security control and public communication plans for covid-19 vaccines. mid 2020. In the UK it was the pre-existing monitoring system – the yellow card, through which people report suspected side effects they have perceived – that detected this anomalous signal. This should provide confidence that rare side effects can be detected from any of the licensed vaccines.

Although many may not have been aware until now of these crucial safety mechanisms, continued trust in these systems, both by citizens and governments, will be essential to the success of vaccination campaigns.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Anthony R Cox is an honorary pharmacist at the Yellow Card Center West Midlands.