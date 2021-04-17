What do they want to tell us? Pentagon confirmed as real images of the “pyramid UFOs”

April 16, 2021 April 16, 2021

The Pentagon has admitted that a US Navy destroyer captured the images that have just gone viral on social media, of mysterious flickering objects flying over it and another warship.

Three objects with different shapes of sphere, another like an acorn and one in the shape of a metallic airship moved from one side to another among the clouds, they said in the report.

The strange craft appeared off the coast of California in 2019 and flew over four American ships over the course of several days. Navy personnel captured images and videos of the encounter, which were leaked from an official investigation into filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

One of the videos shows pyramid-shaped objects floating above a Navy destroyer, according to Mystery Wire.

Corbell said the video was taken at the USS Russell deployment and now the Pentagon has confirmed that the evidence is genuine.

In a statement, a Pentagon spokesperson states that “I can confirm that the photos and videos referred to were taken by Navy personnel. “The [Grupo de Trabajo de Fenómenos Aéreos No Identificados] he has included these incidents in his ongoing exams. “

