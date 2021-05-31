What do the symbols of the Zara labels that bring upside down to the networks mean | Life

In recent days, Zara’s clothing labels have been upsetting users of social networks. The reason is that people wondered what the symbols that appear mean. If you don’t know it either and you are curious, keep reading because we are going to explain it to you.

Zara is one of the most popular clothing stores and surely you have also bought many garments in the Amancio Ortega chain. But, Have you ever looked closely at Zara’s labels?

Social networks are full of observant people and in recent days a question that many users were asking themselves has gone viral. Turns out that Among the information included in the labels of Zara clothes we can find some symbols, and no one was able to tell what they meant.

In the image that we leave you below you can see in detail a current Zara label. As you can see, in the first place we have the logo of the store, followed by the size in Europe, the United States and Mexico. Below the sizes is the country in which the garment has been manufactured, and finally there is a symbol, which it can be a circle, triangle, or square.

Through her Instagram account, @carmeron, creator of the Devil Wears Zara blog, sent a question to her followers. And, although he knows perfectly the clothes of Amancio Ortega’s company, he confessed that he did not know exactly what the symbols on the labels mean.

In his publication, he indicated that the urban legend said that the symbol refers to how the garment in question is sized, but no one had confirmed it so far. Below you can see the post we talked about, which includes screenshots of three labels showing all three symbols.

The urban legend has turned out to be false. Thanks to the collaboration of his followers, we finally know what the meaning of the mysterious symbols is. In fact, it is information that is not at all enigmatic: it refers to the collection to which the garment belongs. Specific, the triangle marks the clothing of the Trafaluc collection, the circle is for Woman and the square for Basic.