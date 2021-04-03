What do the sensors do and what are they for?

Thanks to the sensors, it is no longer necessary to literally kick the tires to know the inflation pressure; or open the hood to check the level of oil, brake fluid or coolant, among many other tasks.

Sensors are an essential component in cars for their proper functioning, since they have among their many functions ‘monitoring’ the operation of the engine, fuel consumption, and ensuring the safety and comfort of the occupants of a vehicle.

Basically they are transmitters that inform the computer of the operation of the different components of the vehicle. That information – be it physical or chemical, such as the degrees of temperature, the amount of exhaust gases, or the engine revolutions – is converted into data that is sent to the computer through signals of very sensitive voltage changes.

These data received, the computer measures them by their intensity, frequency or duration, with high precision. According to the reading of these parameters, they are contrasted according to the originally established adjustment or set, which is the map according to which the computer triggers the operating parameters and orders their changes to the different organs of the vehicle.

This data that is generated when the engine is running is stored so that it can later be detected if there is any significant change in the setting that is out of the ordinary. If so, the car’s electronic system is in charge of warning through the so-called ‘witnesses’ by turning on the alert on the dashboard.

This allows taking the appropriate measures to prevent or counteract a failure, thanks to the actuators, which are a complement to the sensors. In other words, the former alert and the latter correct, as in the case of the coolant temperature sensor, which varies the opening times of the injectors to change the mixture depending on the degrees at which the engine is running.

Another example that is easier to understand is that of the rain sensors that ‘alert’ when the first drops of water fall on the windshield and immediately the actuator executes the order to operate the nibs.

Sensor classification

Although there is a large variable of classifications, in general these are divided into two categories: according to their function and according to the output signal emitted. In the first case, there are sensors for command and regulation tasks, such as ABS, which, thanks to the control it exerts over braking, prevents the wheels from locking while keeping the steering functional. Those of security, like those of the antitheft systems; and sensors for ‘monitoring’ the condition of the vehicle such as maintenance, oil changes or tire inflation pressure.

In the second category are those that are classified by their starting signal. Those with an analog signal, such as that of the flow meter that measures flows of liquids or air, for example, turbo pressure or engine temperature.

There are also those with a digital signal, which indicates the connection or disconnection of certain elements, such as the impulses of the Hall sensor revolutions. And those with a pulsating signal, such as inductive ones that report the number of revolutions.

Frequent care and breakdowns

To perform all these functions, the sensors, especially those of the motor, are made in such a way that they can withstand adverse conditions such as high temperatures, humidity, dirt, resistance to chemicals (be careful when washing the motor) and to electromagnetic fields that they distort information. However, despite this protective shield, they are not exempt from breakdowns.

Just as there are different kinds of sensors, they can also present a great variety of faults, and here to identify them they have to be subdivided into three blocks to analyze their functionality.

There are the mechanical sensors, which are the ones that open and close circuits such as braking circuits that could remain fixed or stuck in a position and interrupt the flow of information to the computer or give wrong data on whether or not it is braking.

Electrics are another block. These have a resistance or a winding that is responsible for transmitting the signal to the motor unit, but if the resistance ‘burns’ it is cut off.

Finally, there are the electronic ones, which are the most efficient, but also the most susceptible to damage because they are exposed to failures of the power system that feeds them to send the signal, which can be a variation in the voltage depending on the speed of rotation. the motor.

This can also happen when the battery is changed and some operating parameters are erased such as the memories of the radio, the air conditioning or the position of the chairs, which return to normal after recovering the power, or although sometimes it is necessary ‘ set up ‘the system, returning to the default set up manually.

But regardless of the type of sensor in question, the electronic system will always turn on the fault light on the dashboard when a malfunction of any element is detected, which does not stop making the driver nervous or scare the driver, for example. , when the dreaded check engine is turned on, the one with the engine icon.

To clear up doubts, the ideal in these cases is to connect the car to a scanner that will tell what type of fault it is reporting, which in the case of the check engine can be something as simple as leaving the gas cap poorly closed, even damage. more serious that involves high repair costs.

However, the seriousness of the breakdown is also evidenced by other signals, which no longer depend on electronics, but on the driver and his knowledge of the car or at least, how familiar he is with his machine, such as behaviors vehicle abnormalities, loss of engine power or sudden changes in fuel consumption, among others.

When you have indications that a sensor is taking wrong measurements, it is best to replace it before the situation is more delicate, for example, if it appears on the dashboard that there is a lack of coolant, but when you check the tank, it is at the correct level.

The most delicate failures are usually related to the system are those that affect the computer or better, which is a great investment for its cost.

To avoid further damage, prevention is very important, check the connections or make a complete diagnosis of the system functions, and avoid dirt or humidity as much as possible, hence the engine washes must be done with great care to expose to damage these delicate components.