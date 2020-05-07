COVID-19 and the virus that causes it, SARS-CoV-2 have focused the population’s attention on coronaviruses like never before. However, the scientific community has been studying this family of viruses for more than half a century – when the first in humans was identified in 1965, the existence of various coronaviruses in animals was already known. Since then, dozens of new coronaviruses have been discovered in wildlife, reservoirs, and humans.

We know that 4 of them, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-229E, HCoV-NL63 and HCoV-HKU1, cause the common cold (HCoV, from English: human coronavirus). Other strains were also reported in the 1960s. However, these were lost, a fact that prevented detailed studies. Since 2003, we have identified coronaviruses whose disease is more severe, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and COVID-19 itself.

Despite the unprecedented speed at which new work is published about SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, we still don’t know a great deal of data. Fortunately, our extensive history with coronaviruses can help us fill one of these gaps. However, we must avoid over-extrapolation. For example, the spread of MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, responsible for causing MERS and SARS, does not appear to occur until the first symptoms appear. However, transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may occur 2 days before the first signs of infection. The main location of the latter in the upper airways, more exposed than the lower ones where the other two viruses replicate, could explain this difference, but this hypothesis must be confirmed.

Still, the knowledge gained from decades of research focused on similar coronaviruses can help us answer big questions about this pandemic.

Can coronaviruses cause intestinal symptoms?

Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, multiple reports collect cases of patients with gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting. Sometimes these symptoms even replace the typical cough and fever. Although this is not very surprising, it does complicate the situation a bit; Given the limited availability of diagnostic tests, would a person with mild stomach discomfort think about the possibility of being a potential case of COVID-19? And if so, would you isolate yourself voluntarily?

Perhaps we should have better anticipated the complexity of the disease, as some of the patients also had intestinal symptoms in the SARS outbreak in 2003. Likewise, one of the most important coronaviruses in pigs, the swine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV, for its acronym in English), is characterized by the appearance of this type of manifestations. Other coronaviruses cause similar symptoms in cattle, dogs, and cats, but the reason why they attack one tissue or another — a fact that determines which organs are most susceptible — remains to be elucidated.

What about even weirder symptoms like loss of taste and smell?

There is also a precedent for them. Some evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 can attack the central nervous system, a fact that would lead to the loss of some senses, as well as other serious complications, including neurological deterioration. In animal models used to study SARS-CoV-2 infection and other coronaviruses, researchers have observed that the virus can enter the brain through the olfactory bulb, a region that processes information related to the perception of odors. This coincides with previous studies that show the existence of the same process in the case of HCoV-OC43 and murine hepatitis virus (MHV).

A recent study (not yet reviewed) suggests that the interaction between the virus and smell is complex, because the receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to bind to human cells, called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2, for its is not expressed in olfactory sensory neurons. However, it is present in nearby tissues, including vascular pericytes (cells that surround blood capillaries). Infection of pericytes can alter the sense of smell by inducing an inflammatory response capable of interfering with the function of olfactory neurons, or it can damage cells and affect any signal that sensory neurons transmit to the brain.

As a consequence, there are those who suggest that a coronavirus infection could cause other neurological diseases, even after resolution of the acute infection. There is no evidence to directly support this hypothesis, but there is reason to be concerned. For example, the probability of detecting HCoV-OC43 in the brain is higher in patients with multiple sclerosis and other diseases of the central nervous system, compared to healthy people. Furthermore, MHV can cause multiple sclerosis-like demyelinating diseases in mice and some non-human primates. This suggests that we should follow up the individuals recovered over the following years, in order to determine whether they are more likely to develop neurological complications similar to multiple sclerosis.

What will allow us to stop this epidemic?

In the long run, we need a vaccine. Once we reduce the appearance of new infections, the virus will find few places to go, a fact that will allow its containment. Unfortunately, developing a safe and effective vaccine takes months and even years.

Until then, we can focus on the PEDV to find other alternatives. Although this disease, devastating for young piglets, currently has several effective vaccines, this has not always been the case. At first, farmers had to use an old strategy to control the spread of the virus: autogenous vaccines. The production of these vaccines is done in the field, in this case the same farm, instead of in a pharmaceutical laboratory. Furthermore, they are obtained from the bacterial or viral strain present in the affected place; as farmers or veterinarians collect PEDV samples from the intestines of deceased animals and feed female pigs with this tissue in order to get them to develop immunity. These animals are likely to suffer from the disease, but in adults the infection manifests more smoothly. Thus, the antibodies that confer immunity in the short term, pass from mothers to offspring through the placenta and during lactation, a fact that protects piglets from infection.

Applying this strategy in humans is not easy, but it is similar to the tactic used in Sweden. In other words, allow people at lower risk to mix freely and be contagious. Once recovered, a large enough percentage of the population should be immune, thus contributing to group immunity. In theory, this should protect the weakest (the elderly or those with previous pathologies) who would isolate themselves of their own accord, while the rest become infected and immunized. However, in practice, the death rate in Sweden is much higher than that of other Nordic countries, as a result of this strategy, ruled out by the United Kingdom.

Does the viral load influence the severity of the disease?

It seems.

Despite being young and healthy, a significant number of health professionals have developed severe cases of COVID-19. Several reports point to high exposure to the virus, compared to typical COVID-19 patients, as a possible cause. This coincides with studies carried out with the porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCV). The scientists found that the inoculated pigs developed a more serious disease than those that were naturally infected. It seems logical, because the more viruses infect the organism, the greater will be the difficulties of the organism to control the replication and expansion of the pathogen.

This emphasizes the need to provide adequate protection measures – masks, gloves, hand hygiene – to those exposed to the virus for long periods of time.

Is it possible to develop COVID-19 twice? Or are we immune once the infection is overcome?

Unfortunately, there is no good news here. Although normally successfully fighting a viral infection provides the body with natural immunity to the pathogen, long-term protection rarely develops in coronaviruses. So once it is gone, people can become infected again.

Experiments carried out with volunteers show that the antibodies against HCoV-229E decrease with time and the vast majority of them can be re-infected after one year. Patients infected with SARS-CoV also showed a decrease in the concentration of antibodies over time. In animals, cattle infected with bovine coronavirus (BCoV) – from which at least one human coronavirus is derived – are susceptible to reinfection and do not have long-term immunity.

Furthermore, the infection caused by some animal coronaviruses is never eliminated and persists. In cats, for example, feline enteric coronavirus infection can persist for months or even longer. When this occurs, the virus mutates to such an extent that its own nature seems to change. Thus, what begins as a moderate gastrointestinal infection ends up causing severe peritonitis (inflammation of the membrane that lines the intestinal wall), in some animals. At this point in the infection, and after examining the virus, the scientists found that the mutations caused the appearance of a related coronavirus, the feline infectious peritonitis virus – whose death rate is much higher.

Currently, there is no evidence to show the existence of mutations in SARS-CoV-2 capable of altering its virulence. However, scientists should investigate those individuals who return positive after 2 or more negative tests to determine whether it is a new infection or the initial one, which persists after an apparent resolution. (It is also possible that diagnostic tests produced false negatives.)

Can SARS-CoV-2 become endemic among humans and not disappear? What will happen then?

This is a difficult question to answer, as there are several possible scenarios, depending on human behavior and ingenuity. Obtaining a vaccine capable of reducing the presence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 among the population could limit the ability of the virus to evolve. This would be the ideal situation, although we should be alert to possible outbreaks, as is the case in the case of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases preventable by vaccination. However, if we cannot contain the virus and end up continually exposing ourselves to it, experience with other coronaviruses allows us to imagine some of the plausible outcomes.

For example: the virulence of the disease will decrease over time. This could have happened with HCoV-OC43, which possibly diverged from its ancestor, BCoV, around 1890, when it jumped from people to cattle. Coincidentally, that was also the year of a nasty flu epidemic – although it could well have been a coronavirus outbreak, like today.

The loss of 290 base pairs of RNA, near the gene that encodes surface proteins, also called spikes or spicules, and that allow the microorganism to enter and infect host cells, could explain the reduced ability of HCoV-OC43 to make the body sick. The deletion likely affected the virus’s ability to bind to the cell and cause serious infections. Such deletion evolution is actually a common feature of these viruses. The loss of a part of the gene from the spicules, together with other changes in a second gene, led to the appearance of PRCV from the swine gastroenteritis virus. Apparently, these mutations caused the virus to go from attacking the intestinal tissue in a virulent and deadly way, to affecting the respiratory system in a more moderate way. So, would the appearance of mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 binding proteins modify the virus’s preferences for infecting one tissue or the other? Would this reduce the severity of the disease? Time will tell, but it seems a frequent occurrence among coronaviruses.

Recombination, that is, the process by which the virus mixes its genetic material with that of other coronaviruses that live with us, is another possibility if SARS-CoV-2 did not disappear. This phenomenon is common and can cause completely new viruses to appear. For example, a new strain of canine respiratory coronavirus, identified in 2017, most likely was a product of recombination between existing canine coronaviruses. Thus, recombination of SARS-CoV-2 with other human, and even animal, coronaviruses is possible. However, the result — good, bad, or halfway between the two extremes — is impossible to predict. The only thing we can do is follow the evolution of the virus and trust our ingenuity to face any future scenario.

Tara C. Smith / Quanta Magazine

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

