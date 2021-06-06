What do the authorities say about indelible ink in times of covid-19?

During election day on June 6, 2021, voters fear due to the pandemic that hit the population.

The risk involved in a contact is latent, so the authorities have been in charge of answering a specific question: Can indelible ink transmit COVID-19?

In a report, the National Electoral Institute (INE) asserted that the liquid can destroy organisms, bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Its properties are superior to those of ethanol, a substantial one widely used as a disinfecting agent.

In their report, regarding the biocidal characteristics of the indelible liquid, they assert that: “… the active character of the” Indelible Liquid “by itself and in the same way acts on any biological system, instantly eliminating the development of bacteria, fungi and viruses. , in such a way that COVID-19 does not represent any contagion problem. This is scientifically supported by the average lethal dose of the Indelible Liquid, which is thousands of times greater than that of ethyl alcohol ”.

What is the importance of indelible ink?

Since 1994, the INE has been in charge of regulating the characteristics of indelible ink in order to guarantee its usefulness and effectiveness.

It was invented by Filiberto Vázquez Dávila, an academic at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

It is used in other countries, including: Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and even reached Africa through the United Nations (UN).

How does it work?

The liquid works for at least twelve hours on the skin and sticks in as little as 15 seconds. It resists solvents, thereby ensuring its proper functioning and thus the defense of democracy.

Its color is independent of any hue alluding to a political party. Finally, it has a low degree of toxicity, which ensures its safe and reliable handling.