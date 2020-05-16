The night of May 14, a Twitter thread emerged denouncing the Spotify profile of a subject named Johnny Escutia. The reason? The content that has been uploaded as a “verified artist” to this platform, promotes violence against women, even encourages the maximum expression of hatred: femicide.

User Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) opened a thread where she denounced the content and made a call to the Spotify Latin America account to ask why that kind of content was allowed on the platform and what were its policies to allow an artist to upload their music.

Now the question is: Are there really any guidelines or bases for artists not to upload certain content to platforms? Is it valid for a person to upload content encouraging hatred? To what extent does it cease to be freedom of expression?

In May 2018, Spotify published the guidelines for “Hate Content and Hateful Conduct” in its newsroom. about hateful content and zero tolerance for it.

“We don’t tolerate hate content on Spotify –Content that expressly and mainly promote, invite and incite hatred or violence against a group or individuals based on race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation or disability“, you can read.

Also has a section of “Hate content”, which indicates that this type of content is prohibited under these circumstances:

“Hate content is that which expressly and principally promotes, invites and incites hatred or violence against a group or individuals based on race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, or disability. We do not allow hateful content on Spotify. When we are called for content that violates our standards, we will remove it from the platform“

Spotify also announces that After the report is made, it will carefully review whether it is against your policies. And he points out:

“Too we are in continuous development and implementation of technology in content monitoring that identifies content on our service that has been flagged as hate content in specific international registries. “

In in section 9 of Spotify Terms and Conditions of Use, are the User Guidelines, and in number 15, you can read the following:

“Please respect Spotify, the owners of the Content and other users of the Spotify Service. Do not participate in any activity, post any User Content or register and / or use a username, which is or include material that: is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or obscene“

Spotify told us that they have already removed all the content of Johnny Escutia; However, it is important to call for the strengthening of policies that sanction the existence of content that promotes hatred and violence.

In Apple Music, for example, You can’t report or report hate content – or at least it’s not that easy to do – just copyright issues: “You can report a problem about any content that an Apple Music user uploads or shares” how:

Playlist names

Playlist images

Playlist descriptions

User names

User images

User pseudonyms (eg @johnappleseed

It also reads “Turn on Content Restrictions to restrict access to explicit music and specific content ratings video in the Apple Music app “. Followed by some points:

After setting content restrictions, songs and albums marked as Explicit content or video content with restricted ratings appear in search results or in one of the Apple Music tabs, but you cannot play them. Only the clean versions of the songs will also be played on the radio. “

The context

Johnny Escutia’s content is highly offensive, abusive, pornographic, threatening, obscene, incites hatred and violence against women and girls. With his songs, he has made threats to female figures and tells how to rape, torture and murder women.

One of his songs “applauds” a femicide perpetrated in early 2020 in Mexico, a country that is mired in systematic violence against women, and that registers high numbers of femicides. In Mexico, 10 women die a day simply because they are women.

For years it has been debated whether hate speech or hate content limits freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is present in music, it is a universal right established in article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, pBut also here, in article 3, it is pointed out that “Every individual has the right to life, liberty and the security of his person”.

Companies, whatever their line of business, they have a responsibility with the freedom of expression inherent in the human being, but these should not be placed above the right to life groups or individuals, and less through contents that incite to end it as in this case.