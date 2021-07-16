What do Sainz, Alonso and the rest of the drivers think about the 2022 car?

Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and the rest of the drivers on the grid were excited with the presentation of the new 2022 F1 car, a car with which all the drivers want to be able to fight for a longer time on the track with the rest of the opponents, with more fights and greater ability to follow the car in front of the curve. That was the main feeling that most drivers highlighted. Among them, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, which also highlighted the “good looks” of the car with the naked eye with a totally renewed, more minimalist aesthetic, without so many complex details, and with a rear wing that Sainz defined as “aggressive”. A concept that according to Fernando Alonso is “futuristic”.

“I think it looks good. It looks futuristic and we always hope we can see better races, cars closer to each other and tight battles. “said Alonso at the presentation of the new F1 model for 2022.

“I love the car. I think it looks different, with how aggressive it is in addition to the rear wing. It looks more aggressive than current cars, but it’s simpler and I hope it helps racing. It’s pretty cool in general “added Carlos Sainz.

“2022 will be a great challenge to adapt to the new car. If it allows us to follow closely and compete as planned, it will be great for the fan and the sport. “

“It is interesting. The car is very different from what we see now. The most important thing is to be able to follow us closely, to improve the races and if this is the way to do it, I am in favor ”.

“It’s going to change a lot. It is a different car to drive. He seems very cool, he is aggressive, I like him and we hope he is fast and improves the races, which is the most important thing ”.

“The rear part I love. It looks old school. It reminds me of the style of 2008 cars and is quite beautiful. The front is different and the more you see it, the more normal it will seem to you ”.

“It looks good and it’s exciting. The idea behind the changes (of regulation for 2022) is correct. We will have to wait to see how the car performs on the track, if it performs as well as we expect it to. It is the first time that this sport has a group that works together to improve. It is what we pilots want. F1 was focused on making the cars faster and the racing part was secondary. Now, everyone has pushed so that we can compete in the race, and I think this will make it easier for us. The future of sport looks good ”.

“The car of 2022? As long as it’s fun and we have a good time … that’s the main thing ”.

“It is exciting. I like their appearance. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the track ”.

“We will see. I hope it gives us everything we want and that we can compete closely, follow the car in front. But I like it, although it is a little smaller ”.

“It is different, without a doubt. The flat bottom is very sophisticated. Hopefully it helps and we can follow closely ”.