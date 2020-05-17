What do people want for the next WWE 2K? The company Take Two, has done a survey to see what the public wants in the return of the WWE 2K saga.

What do people want for the next WWE 2K?

We already know that in this 2020 we will not have the annual edition of 2K, since this year’s game did not turn out to be of the quality expected by the company, and it has been decided to give the creators of the video game enough time to the new edition is good for fans.

One of the things What 2K wants to do is to please the public and for that he has made a consultation through his social networks to know what the fan wants most to return to the game and now we bring you here the results.

The return of the GM Mode option most requested by fans

Since Patrick Gilmore has joined the company, the first thing he did was know that fans wanted back to the saga and now he has published a tweet with the results of his survey.

One week in on # WWE2K20 feedback — interesting to see the results stacking up. Have a look — you might need a magnifying glass! pic.twitter.com/k38zS9kgrX – Patrick Gilmore (@MrEpilog) May 15, 2020

The first thing that is asked to return to the saga is GM (general manager) mode something that fans have claimed in all shows since he disappeared in 2009. Also the difference with the tracker is very large.

That persecutor and that this second is the story mode, which was also called Road to Wrestlemania. In the third place we find the return of some types of fighting who were removed from the game, including the Buried Alive and the special referee.

In fourth place is something new that has never been in the game but would now be very easy to do and would be the Live Updates, which would be to update the roster of the company, with new signings and new suits of the fighters as well as hairstyles among other things.

In fifth place in this top, fans ask a new Universe mode, something that could be complemented with the GM Mode.

And what would you like to see in the new WWE 2K game?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.