Have you ever wondered which genes are more dominant in human beings? What things do you inherit from your mother and which from your father? Well, according to a study carried out by the North Carolina School of Medicine in 2015, it showed that mammals are genetically more similar to the father than to the mother, explaining that parental genes are more dominant.

That does not mean that we do not inherit internal and external physical traits from our mother, in fact, we inherit genetic mutations from both parents. This genetic combination is known as a genotype., and what our body reflects is the phenotype.

The study by the North Carolina researchers is important because it allows us to understand much more about gene expression in diseases. Gene expression it is the process by which organisms are able to decode DNA information to transform it into proteins.

In other words, knowing what we inherit from our fathers and mothers is important because depending on the dominant genes and the way in which they are expressed, The consequences of genetic mutations in mammals have been determined..

According to James Crowley, co-author of the study:

“We found that the vast majority of genes – about 80 percent – had variants that altered gene expression […] And so it was when we discovered a new and wide imbalance of expression in the genome in favor of the father in several hundred genes. This imbalance resulted in offspring whose brain gene expression was significantly more similar to that of their parents. ”

And for his part Fernando Pardo-Manuel de Villena, owner of the team and co-author of the study explains:

“We know that mammals express greater genetic variance from the father. So imagine that a certain type of mutation is bad. If inherited from the mother, the gene could not be expressed as much as it could have been if it had been inherited by the father. Therefore, the same bad mutation will have different consequences in the disease if it is inherited by the father or by the mother ”.

So the expression of parental genes is not necessarily good news, as diseases like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and schizophrenia could be genetically expressed in humans. and suffer from the dominance of the paternal gene.

But also, according to Miguel Pita –doctor in Genetics and Cell Biology, professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid and author of the book, The dictator DNA–, we also inherit very specific traits and qualities from our parents. Namely, and according to the expert:

Metabolic and physiological pathways, genes of a protein, or blood groups

The ability to do the language taquito or not

That the earlobe is stuck or detached

If we cross the left arm over the right or vice versa

If we have a pecker in the neck.

Aggression, although also its development depends on social fatigue

Some qualities can be inherited or at least have a strong presence in the personality

The propensity for certain diseases

Dopamine receptors

The propensity to generate religious ideas or magical thinking