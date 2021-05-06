What do Mexicans really eat to celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Without a doubt Cinco de mayo is a long-awaited celebration by Mexicans, especially those who live in the United States. The reality is that it is the type of holiday that can share some similarities with St. Patrick’s Day and Falling for certain myths created by conventional marketing. So it is not surprising that many associate this celebration with a day of eating tacos and drinking margaritas. Reality? Just as you will not find corned beef and green beer in Ireland on Saint Patrick’s Day, in Mexico they do not celebrate with ground beef tacos, burritos, nachos, and frozen margaritas.

The first thing we have to say is that it is a true celebration of Mexico’s cultural heritage. Also very contrary to typical popular belief: Cinco de Mayo is not the Independence of Mexico, it is a date on which the Mexican victory in the Battle of Puebla is celebrated during the Franco-Mexican War. In fact, this happened after important events such as the independence of Mexico from Spain, the war between Mexico and the United States, and the Mexican civil war.

Although it is an important date throughout Mexico, it is celebrated with special emphasis in Puebla, especially in the state capital. Cinco de Mayo in the United States is a date that is used to Unleash those cravings for unbeatable traditional Mexican food. Not surprisingly, Mexican cuisine is part of the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, a recognition that is granted only to another cuisine in the world (the French). The truth is that many of the dishes and drinks with which this emblematic date is celebrated in the United States are not part of real Mexican cuisine.

What makes traditional Mexican food worthy of such a distinction? The use of local ingredients, the production methods, the old recipes and even the utensils, all are aspects that come together to give you that emblematic identity to Mexican gastronomy. It is important to say that Puebla is considered the culinary capital of Mexico, based on this we took on the task of selecting the most iconic dishes of the region and other worthy representatives of iconic cuisines from different states of the Mexican Republic. Without a doubt, they are an indisputable part of the immense cultural heritage of Mexico and are a classic in every celebration.

1. Mole Poblano

Probably the mole poblano is the most consumed dish in Puebla on Cinco de Mayo. It is also simply a dish that has gone around the world, it is a sAlsa exotic and the most authentic. It is made with ground ingredients such as different types of chili peppers, spices and seeds, which result in different types of mole that comes in all colors and consistencies. However, in a particular way, the thick and dark mole poblano has left its mark on the international gastronomic world. Legend has it that the mole poblano was created for the first time in the kitchen of the Santa Rosa convent in Puebla by Sor Andrea de la Asunción at the end of the 17th century. Currently, mole is usually the perfect sauce to accompany all kinds of meats, rice and it is one of the favorite sauce to make enchiladas.

Mole poblano. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Chalupas

The boats are a iconic poblano street foodFor this reason, they are a worthy representative of Mexican snacks and are one of the most consumed dishes in the Cinco de Mayo celebration. Its consistency is similar to tostadas, it is thick fried tortillas covered with shredded meat, salsa, minced onion and fresh cheese. They are the perfect snack And it is very easy to find them in any corner and stall of Mexican snacks, best of all, they are very accessible and easy to prepare at home.

Chalupas with green and red sauce./Photo: Agencia Reforma

3. Pozole

The pozole is much more than a typical Mexican soup, it is a complete food reflection of an immense tradition. It is so popular in Mexico that there are many variants, its base is cacahuacintle corn and depending on the region it can be white, red or green; Also depending on the state of the Mexican Republic, they usually add different types of meat. What can never be missing are the classic side dishes which are added to taste like avocado, lettuce, radish, cheese, pork rinds and, of course, chili in sauce or powder to give it its spicy touch. The truth is that pozole is enjoyed in absolutely all the Mexican territory and it is a dish that simply cannot be missing in a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Pozole./Credit: Tono Balaguer / Canva

4. Enchiladas

At national and international level, enchiladas are simply the star dish in every Mexican restaurant therefore it is very normal to be familiar with its presentation and ingredients. However, its authentic and original stamp will only be found throughout the entire Mexican territory, it is a dish that consists of soft corn tortillas stuffed with beef, chicken, turkey or pork, and cheese. Much of its versatility is that They can be complemented with all kinds of sauces: red, green, beans, mole and pipianes, which make it a dish that suits all tastes. They are served with delicious garnishes such as cheese, cream, chili peppers and some fresh vegetables such as tomato, lettuce in thin strips, chopped onion or guacamole. Among the most incredible data about enchiladas, we can say that in each region or state they have a particular way of preparing them.

Enchiladas Potosinas. / Photo: Reform Agency

5. Chiles en nogada

Chiles en nogada are simply one of the most emblematic dishes of Mexican gastronomy, especially of the celebrations related to the Independence of Mexico. It is said that they were invented in the convent of Santa Mónica for the visit of Agustín de Iturbide to Puebla in 1821. Among its curious data it is known that it is a dish that symbolizes the independence of Mexico and it is made up of the colors of the Mexican flag: red, white and green. They are prepared with the famous poblano chili, a fairly large and slightly spicy variety, the truth is that it is a dish that is a worthy representative of the Mexican gastronomy at an international level for the delicacy of its flavors and the striking of its presentation. It is characterized by its exquisite filling made with a stew of pork and / or beef, accompanied by fruits such as banana, apple, pear or peach, while the sauce that covers it is made from walnuts. When serving, the plate is decorated with parsley and pomegranate to represent the colors of the flag of Mexico.

Chiles en nogada. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Cochinita pibil

We simply cannot leave without mentioning one of the most iconic delicacies of Mexican gastronomy and a treasure native to the Yucatan Peninsula: the cochinita pibil. It is one of the most delicious and simple dishes, whose cooking style originated during the time of the Mayans. It is a traditionally prepared dish and consists of wrap achiote-marinated pork in banana leaves. It is worth mentioning that achiote has been used for centuries in Central and South America, it is characterized by a peculiar reddish tone that makes it ideal for various uses, including gastronomic. In addition, its cooking method is unique since it typically tends to made in an earth oven, It is accompanied with a purple onion sauce tanned in sour orange juice and habanero chili. In Mexico it is usually used to make all kinds of Mexican snacks, it is one of the indulgent fillings in tacos, tortas, pambazos and quesadillas.

Cochinita pibil./Photo: Shutterstock

–

