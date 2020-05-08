You already know what HP Instant Ink is. A few days ago we explained it to you in this article, but perhaps you are not entirely clear what you need to sign up. If that is your case, do not worry, in this article we will delve into everything necessary to complete the registration in HP Instant Ink.

The first thing to keep in mind, first of all, is that the printer plays a very important role in HP Instant Ink, since it is the one in charge of checking the condition of the ink cartridges and ordering new units before they are deplete. The printer works for you, and that is why it is necessary to comply with a series of technical characteristics, which means that not all models are compatible.

If you have doubts about which printers are compatible with HP Instant Ink, don’t worry, when you start the registration process You will find a list with the compatible models. If yours does not appear it is very likely not compatible.

In addition to a compatible printer to enjoy HP Instant Ink you need:

An e-mail address.

A valid payment method (credit or debit card, PayPal, or promotional coupon).

An internet connection.

Complete a simple registration process.

Steps to complete registration with HP Instant Ink

As you can see the requirements are not nothing from the other thursday, and the registration process is also very simple. To complete it you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the official HP Instant Ink website.

Click the “Register” button, located at the top right.

Choose the printer you want to use to register.

Choose the plan that best suits your needs.

Create an HP Connected account. The process is self-guided and very simple, it will not take more than a minute.

Follow the steps that will appear on the screen to complete the printer setup process.

In the last step, enter your billing information.

Take the opportunity to take a last look and check that everything is in order and ready, you’re done.

Still have doubts? If so, we recommend that you download the free eBook “HP Instant Ink: everything you need to know”, in it you will find all the information about this service and you will be able to discover everything it can do for you.