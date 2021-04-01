What do I need to know before renting a camper?

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

This pandemic year we have learned many things. Valuing the magnificent country we live in has been one of them. National tourism has exploded in the face of limitations to travel abroad, whether physical, legal or out of fear. Traveling aboard a camper or a motorhome has become the most recurrent alternative for those who want to escape from day to day and their established schedules. Last summer it was mission impossible to book a leisure vehicle at the last minute, I was all exhausted. For that reason, and if you are thinking of embarking on an adventure with the house in tow, we leave you some tips for the first time you rent a camper or motorhome.

To begin with, and this is obvious, the more forward-thinking you are, the better. The price of this type of vehicle increases as the date approaches, but not only that. It will be almost impossible to find a free camper or motorhome in June, when the high season has started and the plans are more than formulated. In addition, the pandemic has caused many companies to review their cancellation policy so that you can back out at the last minute. For example, roadsurfer allows you to modify or cancel the reservation for a voucher up to 48 hours before the trip, ideal in perimeter confinement times and changes in mobility limitations.

Before choosing your dates and making a reservation, you must take into account some aspects derived from these vehicles. Not everyone is cut out for travel without a bathroom, kitchen and shower nearby. In that case, you may prefer to opt for a motorhome or larger campers. The camper is your option if you are looking for a space where you can sleep, not carry a lot of luggage and manage to eat anything. Depending on the choice, we recommend asking about its functionalities, such as the gray and clean water tanks, batteries, tanks of butane and final equipment. It is not a question of carrying everything tied up but, to avoid surprises, it is better to download specific applications for caravans en route in advance, such as Park4Night or Furgoperfectos. We explain it better in the following gallery.