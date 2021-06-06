What do I have to fulfill so that buying an electric car makes sense?

There is an increasing supply of electric cars, and brands desperately need us to buy them so that they can reduce their average emissions. A few years ago buying an electric car was a risky adventure only suitable for the bravest early adopters. Today the electric car is much better integrated, despite the fact that the charging infrastructure in Spain can still be improved. If you are thinking of buy you an electric car, you must reflect and check if you meet the five requirements that we are going to tell you next.

1) To be able to assume its price (but there is renting and the MOVES Plan)

To this day, electric cars are still more expensive than internal combustion cars. If we compare tariff prices between an electric car and its equivalent thermal car, there are price differences of between 6,000 and 12,000 euros in favor of the latter. However, the arrival of the MOVES III Plan and its aid for the purchase of electric cars of up to 7,700 euros have turned the tables. It is now possible to buy a Mercedes EQA for the price of a Mercedes GLA or to buy a Volkswagen ID.4 for the price of a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Even with significant discounts and the MOVES Plan, electric cars are not cheap. Unless you buy a Dacia Spring.

Remember that there is also the renting formula. For a monthly fee – currently very subsidized by the launch promotions of many cars – you will forget about the depreciation of the vehicle and the rapid technical progress of the electric car: in three or four years you will change cars and you can have a much more technologically advanced vehicle. In any case, it is still an important economic effort, as is buying a new electric, even with the aid (subject to tax) of the MOVES III Plan.

2) Have a charger at home and / or work

This is perhaps the most insurmountable point of all the requirements. If you do not have where to charge your brand new electric vehicle, what you will have bought are tremendous headaches. It is essential that you have a charger available, either at work or in your garage. This recharging point, if you decide to install it on your own, can be installed in an individual or community garage, for a cost that is currently around 1,500-2,000 euros, installation included – some brands give it away with the purchase of their electric car.

It’s like charging your mobile: you have to do it daily, and you have to leave it charging overnight.

Once installed and connected to your electricity meter, you must schedule your recharge to coincide with the off-peak hours of your electricity rate, and that its charge is affordable – in those hours, at dawn, there is less electricity consumption by the rest of the house. If you do not have a charger at home, you will have to resort to public charging stations, sometimes high cost, and subject to the laws of supply and demand: not only can their price per kWh fluctuate, but they may be occupied when the more you need them.

3) Know very well the use that the car will receive

You have the money and you have where to charge your electric car, But what is the use that the vehicle is going to receive? If your job requires you to cross the country quickly and you are going to travel long distances constantly, possibly the most suitable car for you is a diesel car of a lifetime. On the contrary, if your routes are peri-urban, they are almost always predictable and they are not too long – you don’t usually do more than 250 km in a row – the electric car can make a lot of sense and can save you a lot of money.

The tours are limited by the autonomy of the car, and its charging time.

4) Plan your trips, and be prudent

With an electric car, planning your trips is very important. Especially if you are going to venture to travel longer distances occasionally, but also on your regular trips. It is necessary to have a generous margin of safety when traveling, and it is not smart to depend on a single charging point, or to lack alternatives if we find a detour, get lost, or are forced to travel more kilometers than initially thought. Be wise, and you will never be thrown.

5) Understand your autonomy and charging time limitations

An electric car can be an excellent purchase for many people, but it is a type of vehicle with a different easements than we are used to having. An easement is the loading time, which should only be a problem on long trips, for everyday use, it is like charging a mobile phone. Another bondage is his autonomy, and not so much because of its absolute size, if not because of its considerable variability depending on the use, the orography of the roads traveled and the climate, whether extreme cold or hot.