what differences are there between the three new sections of the electricity tariff as of June 1

As of June 1, the change to the new electricity rates will take place, which will mean variations in the price of the electricity bill for some consumers, who may take a series of tips to lower that amount to pay.

One of the changes to take into account is the one that has to do with the three new sections of the electricity tariff: ‘punta’, ‘llano’ and ‘valle’. Each of these three sections has very different prices, so it will be necessary to know them well to adapt to consumption patterns at home whenever possible.

Schedules and prices of the new sections of light

First is the ‘tip’ section (P1), which takes place only from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The price for the electricity consumed, without taking into account the cost of energy and the marketing margin, is 0.133118 euros / KWH. The price of contracted power is 30.67266 euros / KWH per year.

On the other hand, it is the ‘flat’ section (P2), which is given from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 10:00, from 14:00 to 18:00 and from 22:00 to 00:00. The price for the electricity consumed, without taking into account the cost of energy and the marketing margin, is 0.041772 euros / KWH. The price of contracted power is 30.67266 euros / KWH per year.

Finally, you will find the ‘valley’ section (P3), which takes place on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and holidays throughout the day, without interruption. The price for the electricity consumed, without taking into account the cost of energy and the marketing margin, is 0.006001 euros / KWH. The price of contracted power in this section is 1.424359 euros / KWH per year.

Thus, these are the most significant differences in prices and schedules of the new three sections that influence the change in electricity rates. In this summary table of the OCU you can see the difference between the expensive, average and cheap rate:

Schedules and prices of the new sections of light.OCU