With the impending arrival of Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’, surely Comparisons will soon emerge between this new movie and Nolan’s trilogy, That for many is one of the best adaptations that have been made about the night knight, so we present some similarities and differences that exist between the Batman costumes of Pattinson and Bale.

Because Matt Reeves wants to portray Bat Man’s early years in his adaptation, it is very likely that the Batman suit is not so modern like the one other directors have managed in their films, but from what we have seen, it will have some similarities with the one used by Christian Bale.

One of the characteristics that both suits share is the armor, Since in the Nolan trilogy, Lucius Fox at Bruce’s request creates an armor made of titanium fiber and hardened kevlar plates, giving him greater mobility while protecting his wearer, this same design can be seen in Pattinson’s suit, with the difference that the latter’s plates are thicker, making the armor more voluminous and giving it a more intimidating appearance.

A distinction between both suits is the hood, since in ‘Batman Begins’, it went from the neck to the head and although it looked very good, this restricted Bale’s movements, so in the two subsequent installments it was decided to create a kind of hood similar to a helmet motorcycle, but now Reeves decided to go back to the original design, so Batman’s hood will be dipped under the rest of the armor, giving the impression that the armor is made from one piece.

Finally, the bat logo on the chest of both suits will be more prominent in the Pattinson version, since it is believed that this was made with the weapon that Joe Chill used to murder Bruce’s parents, while in the Nolan version, the logo was barely distinguishable, since being the black suit, the The bat ended up being lost, while Matt Reeves opted for a metallic gray color that highlights the logo on Batman’s chest.

These are some of the differences and similarities that exist between Batman costumes from Pattinson and Bale, but surely more will emerge when the first trailer for the film arrives, since we have not yet been able to get to know in depth the new armor of the night knight.