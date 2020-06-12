The intervention of the national State to the enterprise Vicentin is timely and necessary as an exceptional case, since the cereal came from a dangerous bankruptcy path putting at risk not only the collection of your debts, but also the situation of thousands of rural producers.

I understand that, in parallel, We must investigate where the money from bank loans went Vicentin received and clarify the situation to all producers who were harmed.

It should be considered that in exceptional cases, as President Alberto Fernández himself pointed out about this initiative, the State cannot remain a mere observer, least of all when it is main victim Banco Nación itself is one of the insolvency shares of the Vicentin company.

There is a veritable string of debts to thousands of producers and farmers in addition to state and private banks, with a state of call and with a situation on the verge of bankruptcy.

In short, a company that it was obviously very poorly managed and for these reasons, it must be investigated how it received millionaire loans from Banco Nación without crediting solvency endorsements.

I subscribe to the idea of food sovereignty as a concept and basis for solving this intervention that in the institutional sphere of our parliament will be debated by the representatives of the people and I am absolutely sure that it will be proven that there is no attack on private property, nor a manifestation of chavismo, as some sectors maintain that they want to bring this burning issue to the level of political confrontation.

I absolutely agree with the presidential initiative in the specific case of Vicentin and consider that, of the nationalization, the integration of a Board of Directors should be incorporated where representatives of small and medium producers who were harmed by this erroneous action of the cereal company, as proposed by the former president of the Agrarian Federation, Eduardo Buzzi, can be incorporated.

An expropriation must in all cases have a purpose of benefit to the community, as occurs when we expropriate land for schools, hospitals, roads or infrastructure works or even agricultural establishments, as it happened at the beginning of democracy with the El Albardon field, by initiative and the positive and unanimous vote of the Buenos Aires legislators of the UCR.