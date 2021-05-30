What did Toni Costa do to Adamari López to separate?

Getty Images What did Toni Costa do to Adamari ?: He says he separated because he learned to value and respect himself

Less than 72 hours have passed since Adamari López confirmed that she is separated from Toni Costa, and although the television host has not referred to the details that led her to make the decision, her surprised followers still do not come out of their astonishment, but Among the thousand and one possibilities, more than one feels that the dancer could have been the cause of the break.

And it is that with her words, the host herself has unleashed all kinds of questions and queries and has even made netizens who have spoken about her videos, assume that the dancer did something bad to the Puerto Rican, something that for now does not happen to be speculation.

“He does not deserve that betrayal of Toni, God bless you greatly Adamaris, you will never be alone”, “What happened? I saw them so happy, the news surprised me “,” how ugly, and I was deceived … that’s how it happens when it happens … and in the end the story comes to light, You are a warrior and strong “and” my daughter’s father left when She was barely 7 years old, and today after 7 years I feel FULL happier and I thank my God for having freed me and away from HELL … only those who LIVE it knows it … “, were some of the messages they wrote the fans of the Hoy Día program, (assuming things that are not confirmed) on the program’s YouTube account, where they posted the video of Adamari’s statements about their separation.

Adamari López announces her separation from Toni Costa | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video of todayDay. Adamari López announces her separation from dancer and choreographer Toni Costa. The presenter assures that she made the decision for the well-being of her family, especially that of her daughter Alaïa. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com / hoydia / SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/UnNuevoDiaYT hoyDía With a focus… 2021-05-27T16: 00: 57Z

In these statements, granted to Chiquibaby, the Puerto Rican made many think by pointing out that she separated because she is in a “healthy” stage of her life, in which she learned to “value and respect herself”, raising the question of how Toni disrespected her or if she did not value her, as she deserved.

“I have decided to do this precisely because it is a difficult topic to discuss, and because of the respect I have for Alaia and that relationship of parents that will unite us forever, because I prefer and want you who are my family today. , know that my decision has been one that I have thought about, I have analyzed, and within this approach of taking care of myself and valuing myself, because I have found the importance of putting the welfare of my family first of all things, and this is the decision I have made ”, commented Adamari López

Toni Costa talks about his separation with Adamari and the future of his family | Suelta La Sopa Official video of Telemundo Suelta La Sopa. Toni Costa shared how he faces his separation from Adamari López and made his priorities clear: “we will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family.” Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SueltaLaSopaYT Suelta La Sopa: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news and headlines… 2021-05-27T23: 58: 12Z

“It has been a while now, living this healthy lifestyle, where I have learned to love myself, love myself, respect myself, value myself, and be a priority,” said the entertainer.

The 50-year-old Puerto Rican also released another comment that raised doubts about what Toni possibly did to make her decide to end their relationship.

When questioned about the message she sends to women who do not dare to take the step of separating when they do not feel well in a relationship, as was her case, the Puerto Rican woman again launched disturbing phrases.

“(I tell them) that I understand them, that I am in their shoes, that motherly love is unconditional, and that it will always prevail, but that for one to be a good mother and exemplary moms, and that we can give them the best We also have to support ourselves, take care of ourselves and focus on ourselves, “said Adamari, who finished by putting more ingredients to the matter by stating:” I ask for prayers for my family: for me and for my daughter, “without making any reference to praying for Toni, who through his networks assured that he will fight to recover the driver and continue to be the beautiful and united family that they seemed to be.