What did the six protagonists take home?

The stars will return in ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on May 27The actors confess what they took from the filming set



Jennifer Aniston has stated that he stole one of Monica’s character dresses on the set of ‘Friends’.

The cast has recognized the items they took home from the famous television series. Aniston admitted to wearing one of the dresses that her partner Courtney Cox wore for her character, Monica, and that she still wears it today.

Speaking of the memories everyone drew from the series, the actress also recognized as Rachel Green said: “I took a dress that Monica wore. I went into her wardrobe closet and took it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day. today. It still looks good on me, “he added to People.

Actress Courteney Cox added that “it will probably be in and out of style four times” and Jen responded to her friend saying, “It will always be in style.”

The dress in question is a black floral and lace number that Monica wore in the season 8 episode, ‘The One Where Rachel Is Late.’

HBO

Lisa kudrow She admitted that she took Phoebe’s rings, and then even took out all her old security passes that she had brought to the shoot, adding that she is “a hoarder.” Jennifer was very confused and added, “Wait, did we have security passes? How did they let me in?”

The actresses added that Lisa also owns the cookie jar that was in Monica’s apartment, but said it was a gift from Matthew perry, who plays Chandler, who had asked permission to take him away. “I stole the cookie jar that has the watch and I gave it to Lisa because at one point she looked at it and thought it was a real watch,” acknowledged the actor.

David schwimmerRoss Geller on the series added that he took Professor Geller’s plaque from Ross from his office, and Courteney admitted that she didn’t take anything. “I’m not a person who collects things and now I regret it. I’m going to go steal something. tonight, “he joked.

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, added: “I stole an ‘I love Friends’ license plate frame and put it in Schwimmer’s car and it took him a week to figure it out.” “That was me,” he added at David’s surprised look.

You can see the question, and many more, in this video below. This in question is from minute 4:15. ‘Friends: the Reunion’ is coming to HBO Thursday, May 27.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The 12 perfect gifts for any ‘Friends’ fan

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io