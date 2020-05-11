Although they have no acting skills, as was evident in a video where they remembered how their dream began, they have already 8 years of forging a family with their audience, whom they seek to inspire while promoting family union and raising awareness around caring for the environment. “data-reactid = “24”> Perhaps many still do not understand what the brothers have to captivate millions of followers, but the truth is that it is not a fleeting event. Although they do not have acting skills, as was evident in a Video where they remembered how their dream began, they have already 8 years of forging a family with their audience, whom they seek to inspire while promoting family union and raising awareness about caring for the environment.

three dolls inspired by the figure of Rafael, Lesslie and Karen, who considered it an almost impossible dream. “Who would have thought, that years later, Barbie would be interested in the message that we ‘The Polynesians’ were taking to the world. And that’s why when the news came we did not hesitate to start the project”Rafa commented a few days ago. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Their reach as ‘influencers’ is more than proven, and perhaps reaches a next level, with their new alliance with Mattel to launch three dolls inspired by the figure of Rafael, Lesslie and Karen, who considered it an almost impossible dream. “Who would have thought, that years later, Barbie would be interested in the message that we ‘The Polynesians’ were taking to the world. And that’s why when the news came we did not hesitate to start the project”Rafa commented a few days ago.

They announced that in a couple of months they will be available throughout Latin America, so it is evident that Mattel fully trusts the fame of the brothers. And they are not mistaken, since it is enough to see the response of online sales in Mexico; At a cost of 399 pesos, two of the three dolls are already sold out on Amazon.

to join the brothers and launch merchandise with their image. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Detractors may find it unnecessary for Barbie to lend her name to ally with Mexicans, but it is clear that the demand for ‘Los Polinesios’ is far from exhausting. In fact, Barbie followed in the footsteps of games like UNO and Pictionary to join the brothers and launch merchandise with their image.

Ayyyy I just found out about the dolls, the Polynesians X Barbie, and the vdd are cool jsjsj, if I go shopping for Leslie jsjsj, and since poor Rafa doesn’t look anything like his Barbie UnU version, I would have taken reference hence for the operation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gxwO9fIc34 – Arrabalera.de.esquina (@pobre_xanax) May 7, 2020

In an interview with Roger González, the producer recalled: “They asked me for 3 appointments until I received them and they came to tell me to produce a show for them. I told them ‘I am not going to spend money on you’; sale in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico and if we sell tickets the show produces us, if not, no. “I said” Those gueyes! “, I threw them crazy. We went on sale the same day as” Billy Elliot “, I forgot ‘Los Polinesios’ and the director of Ticketmaster speaks to me: ‘Gou, why the hell didn’t you tell me that you were going to open a ticket office? What is that about Los Polinesios?’ We knocked down Ticketmaster, everything sold out in 8 minutes , it was crazy, and from there we started to create the show with them. “data-reactid =” 34 “> In an interview with Roger González, the producer recalled:” They asked me for 3 appointments until I received them and they arrived at tell me to produce a show for you. I told them ‘I am not going to spend money on you’; They replied: ‘You are not going to spend advertising on us, we go on sale in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico and if we sell tickets the show produces us, if not, no.’ I said ‘Those gueyes!’, I threw them crazy. We went on sale the same day as’ Billy Elliot ‘, I forgot’ Los Polinesios’ and the director of Ticketmaster speaks to me: ‘Gou, why the hell didn’t you tell me you were going to open a box office? What’s that about the Polynesians? ‘ We knocked down Ticketmaster, everything ran out in 8 minutes, it was crazy, and from there we started to create the show with them. “

Their confidence in selling tickets lasts, and this 2020 they will present their show ‘JUMP’ in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia and the United States. On June 27, they are scheduled to perform at the National Auditorium, with tickets ranging from 700 to 1,800 pesos, plus charges.

they would have generated variable earnings of 250 thousand to 4 million pesos per month. They have official products such as backpacks, shirts, stickers, cards, bags, pillows, sweatshirts and jackets, which nor have they escaped from piracy. “data-reactid =” 37 “> No one knows the figures, but it is calculated that for example, in 2017, they would have generated variable earnings of 250 thousand to 4 million pesos per month. They have official products such as backpacks, t-shirts, stickers, cards, bags, pillows, sweatshirts and jackets, which have also not escaped piracy.

‘Los Polinesios’ at the Six Flags Mexico amusement park, or the works as voice actors of Karen and Rafael in animated films like ‘An abominable friend’ and ‘NINJAGO’. Also fried food brands such as Cheetos have trusted them to advertise their products with several commercials for television. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 38 “> It would be necessary to add the jobs and businesses that they have achieved only because of their digital fame, such as a Christmas attraction dedicated to ‘Los Polinesios’ at the Six Flags Mexico amusement park, or jobs as voice actors for Karen and Rafael in animated films like ‘An Abominable Friend’ and ‘NINJAGO.’ Also fry brands like Cheetos have relied on them to advertise their products with several TV commercials.

Read more

And what better machine to get followers than the more than five YouTube channels that have published on that social network, such as’ Los Polinesios’, with more than 22 million subscribers, ‘Plática Polinesia’, ‘Los PolinesiosMX’, ‘Ultra Polinesios ‘,’ Muses’, ‘Juxiis’,’ Let’s Talk Polynesians’, ‘Polynesian Planet’ and ‘Extra Polynesian’, not counting the channels of their pets’ Polynesian Kler ‘and’ Polynesian Koco ‘. All channels are fed with content from their daily lives, which seems to be attractive enough for its millions of subscribers.

The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series“data-reactid =” 45 “>The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series

“I thought he was dead”: the alert of Juan José Ulloa to other parents after trying to save their baby & nbsp;“data-reactid =” 46 “>“I thought he was dead”: the alert of Juan José Ulloa to other parents after trying to save their baby