Tekashi continues to spark controversy: why?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a very controversial artist, and after managing to get out of prison to continue paying his sentence under house arrest, due to the risks of getting COVID-19, which he presented while in prison, his name returned to be by word of mouth … this time, not because of a planned controversy.

The singer was in the middle of the controversy, after it was known that he tried to donate $ 200,000 to the organization No Kid Hungry, which gathers resources to feed the little ones in the midst of the pandemic, but the group rejected them, according to CNN. .

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernández’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation,” they said in a statement sent to CNN. “As a campaign focused on children, our policy is to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

And although many supported the organization’s decision, the rapper was very upset by the refusal.

“No Kid Hungry prefers to remove food from the mouth of these innocent children, I have never seen anything so cruel,” wrote the singer of “Kooda” on his social network, quite indignant.

Later the young man, who usually boasts of his money and his fortune in his publications, shared a video on his social network, where he raised his voice of protest again, in a message addressed to Ariana Grande.

“All I’m saying is that I worked very hard to get out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of children who are not as fortunate as you. The millions who were not fortunate to be on TV … LIFE is REAL when you are in well-being. LIFE is REAL when you grow up without a father. You don’t know how that is. You say be humble… I don’t think you know how humble I am ………. YOU WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN ”, commented the artist on his Instagram.

The single “GOOBA”, which was released last week, broke YouTube’s record for the most-viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour span.

43 million views were recorded by NME on the first day of the video’s release, and it now exceeds 200 million on YouTube, the highest number in YouTube history for a hip-hop song with Eminem’s previous record.

