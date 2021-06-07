What did Schwartzman say about his next opponent?

“My tennis had mistakes. The game was very tough from the beginning. At no point did I feel very comfortable to say. I fought. I knew he was going to give me mistakes, but I was also wrong. The tension played a trick on me. The most important thing was that it was won in three sets “. So, in a quick analysis, Diego Schwartzman expressed his first feelings after the tough victory against the German Struff. Triumph that allows him to get into the quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

Commenting a little more on what the match was, Peque added: “When I win the first set, I feel like I’m going to win the match. I have a good record winning the first set at five sets. And more so when an opponent loses like this (ndr: in a tie break, with the German leading 5-1 in the set). But it cost me the second, two breaks down, although I was able to close it. And when it seemed to end, he began to loosen up and the tension ate me up. The game dragged on. “

Already a little calmer, he thanked the Parisian public: “It is really an incredible feeling to play with people. I love them. I like France, I love Paris. I feel that here I play my best tennis. I didn’t have a good powder season, but I knew it was coming here. Happy to be back. That’s the beauty of playing with people, it gives you extra tension. “

Schwartzman waits in the quarterfinals for a certain Rafa Nadal or the Italian Jannik Sinner. With the Spanish he played eleven times and only once could he beat him: in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Masters in Rome, on brick dust. In the last time, the Mallorcan was his executioner in the Roland Garros semis, precisely. With the young tano he has no antecedents.

Joking a bit before the microphones, Diego said: “I’m not very happy that maybe Rafa will touch me, ha. I didn’t face Sinner.”

