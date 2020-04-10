The charming Rosalía was recording herself, when she suddenly made a quite disturbing gesture

At 26 years old, Rosalia he has totally conquered fame, after having had an extensive struggle to obtain it; Now he exploits his talent in every concert he offers, making his music known to the entire world.

And is that Rosalia From a young age she knew what she wanted for her life, and absolutely nothing and no one was going to stop her from getting what she wanted. That is why we can now see her with her charming personality stealing hearts through her vast talent.

But, recently the famous one has been recorded and has not been shown as it usually does, with a mischievous laugh and beautiful eyes that project innocence and sensuality.

In fact, in the short video, he is shown rolling his eyes while chewing gum in a slightly unsettling way, so many of his followers did not resist and asked what had happened to him.

While others have simply praised her beauty once again, and have left her tender and some quite hot messages. Could it be that the famous one reads them?

