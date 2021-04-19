What did Prince Harry and Prince William talk about at the funeral?

Many wonder what Prince Harry and Prince William spoke at the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. And it is that in case they are curious kittens, there are ‘lip readers’ who have deciphered their conversation, What? LOL! Or should I say, ‘mask readers’ with X-ray views. HA!

This Saturday was the funeral of Prince Philip and it was the long awaited reunion of brothers Harry and William. The whole world was waiting on how the Princes would behave. But as was obviously to be expected, everything happened normally, they even believe that there was a kind of “reconciliation” between siblings or it was simply being friendly given the situation.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William were seen talking when exiting the service, according to Express,

“As they removed the masks, William said,” Yes it was great, no “to which Harry replied,” It was what he wanted “said the lip reader. “The brothers spoke with the Archbishop of Canterbury, and William then said to his brother ‘Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music’ according to the interpreters.”

LOL! Okay. Here is the video of William and Harry walking together leaving the toilet.

The brothers were seen together for the first time in over a year, as they walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, before the funeral at Windsor Castle. Supposedly, the fact that they were later caught talking would mark the beginning of the end of a fight that has separated them since Harry renounced royalty and left with his wife and son for the USA.

Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, did not walk side by side in the procession, among them was their cousin Peter Philip. During the ceremony they were not seen talking. Daily Mail claims that Prince Wiliam was the one who requested this, that his cousin be between him and Harry. Supposedly, Harry faced a lot of coldness from his interview with Oprah.

By the way, it was reported that Meghan Markle sent a wreath to the funeral, and also it was even known “where it was specifically placed and that she had written a note by hand.” Something curious, because Palacio did not give those details to the press, however, the media ended up talking about Meghan and her flower crown, for which he was accused of leaking information and using that to his benefit, that is, a ruse of PR. MEagain! Meghan’s fans came out to defend her, of course, saying that “that attack on the Duchess was unfair because she was just trying to do something right.” And that “no matter what she does, they will always criticize her, poor Meghan.” There was even a report that said “Meghan had a relationship with Prince Philip.” omg!

And finally, they say that Harry is going to stay a few more days in the UK because The Queen’s birthday is coming, it was previously reported that he would return to the USA this Monday. So, in case you were wondering, what did Prince Harry and Prince William talk about at the funeral?

