On May 8, 1945, now 75 years ago, the Second World War in Europe ended with the entry into force of the unconditional surrender of Germany. However, this did not mean the end of suffering on the continent for millions of civilians, not even the end of the war, which continued in Asia until August and in several European countries, where it was fought until almost the 1950s. Reconstruction of a continent devastated by the greatest conflict in its history began on Victory Day, but peace was still a distant goal. “The whole of Europe lived for decades under the long shadow of dictators and the wars of its immediate past,” wrote British historian Tony Judt in his post-war classic (Taurus).

The old continent became the scene of a new type of conflict, the Cold War, which would end with the condemnation to live in dictatorships of real socialism for millions of citizens of Eastern Europe and with civil wars in Greece or Yugoslavia. The vast majority of Europeans lived in extreme poverty, among the ruins and constant hunger, while waves of refugees were taking place. “Everyone and everything, with the notable exception of the well-fed Allied occupying forces, seemed finished, without resources, exhausted,” Judt explains. The ancient Nazis tried to sneak away, while Holocaust survivors found very few safe places to take refuge. In much of the continent episodes of violence occurred although most of the fighting had ended. Something that did not happen in Asia, the other great front of the Second World War.

The fighting in the Pacific

Neither the destruction of Germany, nor the suicide of Hitler, nor the collapse of the Third Reich, nor the atrocious suffering for millions of people, led imperial Japan to surrender. “The day after Germany’s unconditional surrender, Japan defiantly announced to the world its willingness to continue fighting,” writes Max Hastings in Nemesis (Criticism), the essay in which this great historian of World War II analyzes the defeat of Japan. in 1945. The American B-29s had spent months bringing death and destruction to the heart of Japan in the form of massive bombings – a quarter of Tokyo was destroyed on the night of March 9-10 with firebombs – but the defeat seemed far away. . A land invasion of the archipelago was too costly and there was a danger that Russia would go ahead, so the United States had already made the decision to use the atomic bomb, first against Hiroshima (August 9) and then against Nagasaki (August 15 ). For many historians, those new weapons meant not only the end of World War II, but the beginning of the Cold War, which had already started in Europe even before the surrender of Germany.

The Cold War

The Allies divided Europe into four conferences: Tehran, Yalta, Potsdam and the lesser-known one in Moscow, in which, without the presence of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Josif Stalin and Winston Churchill decided the fate of the Balkans in a piece of scrawled paper. Mistrust had marked the entire final phase of the conflict, and it was increasingly clear that part of the continent was to be subjected to the USSR in what historian Keith Lowe calls “the subjugation of Eastern Europe” in the Wild Continent (Gutenberg Galaxy). ). “The seizure of Eastern Europe by communism was not a peaceful process,” explains Lowe, who notes that the fighting continued in Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland, this time against the partisans. “The communist parties adopted a strategy of covert pressure, followed by another of terror and repression,” writes Tony Judt. Even countries like Czechoslovakia, where the Communist Party had barely garnered 10% of the vote before the war, were sentenced. Germany was quickly broken. Only with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, those millions of Eastern Europeans would regain freedom.

The expulsion of the Germans

Since the end of World War I, Eastern European countries had been a mix of cultures, languages, and peoples. In 1945, this melting pot was brutally ended in most of those States, especially with the mass expulsion of ethnic Germans, one of the great dramas of the conflict and, at the same time, the least known. The Germans went from being the executioners, because their massive support for Nazism was unquestionable until the end, to being the victims, especially the women who suffered the massive rapes of the Soviet soldiers.

The exodus of ethnic Germans represented the largest wave of refugees of the war. “The statistics regarding the expulsion of the Germans between 1945 and 1949 are beyond imagination,” writes Keith Lowe. “Most of them come from the land that was incorporated into the new Poland: almost seven million. Another three million were expelled from Czechoslovakia and more than 1.8 million from other lands. ” They arrived in a country they had never been to, devastated not only physically but also morally (in Berlin alone, 75% of buildings had suffered damage). Hundreds of thousands died on the way.

A continent of refugees

As waves and waves of Germans came, millions of people in turn tried to return to their countries from the ruins of the Third Reich. In Germany alone, eight million slave laborers from across Europe were stranded, wanting to return without resources in the midst of chaos. One of them was the father of the Dutch writer Ian Buruma, who recounts his return in Year Zero. History of 1945 (Past & Present). He arrived so hungry and deteriorated in Holland, Buruma explains, “that six months later, the swelling of dropsy caused by lack of food was still visible in him.” However, many other refugees did not have a place to return to, especially the Jews, the main victims of the Nazi horror.

“Jews of all nationalities would discover that the end of German rule did not mean the end of persecution. Not much less. Despite all the Jews had suffered, anti-Semitism would increase at the end of the war, “Lowe argues. Poland was an especially dangerous place, where pogroms were frequent, the worst of them in Kielce, on July 4, 1946. “The return of the Jews to the east was never even considered, since no one in the USSR, Poland, or any another place showed the slightest interest in his return. Jews were not especially welcome in the west, either, ”explains Tony Judt.

The end of World War II also represented the beginning of European construction. The winning countries had learned from the error of the Versailles Treaty and understood that only a united Europe, including Germany, could avoid a third world conflict. On the ruins of Europe, in that desolate and at the same time hopeful year 1945, the future began to be built.

