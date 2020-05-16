Mexico City.- To a question about the call that circulates on social networks for a party of great concentration, the Mayor Álvaro Obregón, of Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that people are not stupid and will not attend, because people she is highly informed and aware.

An audio was circulated on social networks inviting a meeting with people infected with Covid-19, who in turn would infect others as a belief in generating what is known as ‘herd immunity’.

“I will reiterate, even if it looks like a broken record. We have an exemplary people, a very informed, very responsible people, so it is no longer easy to manipulate the people, and the people have awakened, so we should not worry too much about these types of calls, people know very well what is in their interest and what does not suit him. “

That is why we have confidence, he said, nothing happens, also freedoms are guaranteed under any circumstances. He reiterated that he will not impose authoritarianism, nor will he resort to prohibitions, because there are no longer imaginary citizens, they are real, responsible citizens, Mexican citizens, women and men are free and conscious.

It may interest you #LadyCovid invites you to a party to catch Coronavirus; Cyber ​​Police search your profile

“That is our strength and that is why we have resisted all the disinformation campaigns, the false news, the yellowing that arose, emerged this season, not only because of the coronavirus, but because it wanted to be used to stop, stop, weaken the process of transformation that is underway; however, it has had no effect. ”

President López Obrador gave as an example the reports “that distort the reality that suggest that we hide information on deaths, that there are not so many deceased” and that they even go to the pantheons, go to the ovens, crematoriums, not only national media, foreigners to make reports, but maintains that these reports have no effect, because the government has acted responsibly and the facts are not hidden.

So, in the end, the judge is the citizen, it is the Mexicans who are exercising their rights and are demonstrating that they are women, they are men with judgment.

The vulture season is coming to an end, he said, since the pandemic is close to ending, since we are already in these days -especially in the Valley of Mexico- in the “peak” and we are on the decline. He insists that the people of Mexico are exemplary and do not allow themselves to be manipulated by those messages on social networks. It is another lesson of the epidemic.

López Obrador took the opportunity to call for security measures not to be relaxed in the Valley of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Sinaloa and Baja California, where more contagions have been generated. We should not be trusted, he insisted.

However, he also made a call to those who convened a meeting where a greater number of infections could be generated by Covid 19, he called them to desist from making these types of calls through social networks, since health must be preserved of the Mexicans. On the contrary, he said, we must continue to observe the recommendations to avoid more infections.

Seven24.mx

ebv