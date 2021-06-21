What did Irma Eréndira Sandoval say when she left the SFP?

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the replacement of Irma Eréndira Sandoval at the head of the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) and that his position would be filled by Roberto Salcedo Aquino, the now former head of the SFP said:

I have only words of gratitude for allowing me to have walked alongside him in this first joint cabinet, the first joint cabinet in history ”.

Through a video of Youtube in which the change in the Public function, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, specified:

I am very satisfied to have been able to contribute to putting an end to the corruption that prevailed in contractors, in tenders ”.

The official affirmed “we have disabled pharmaceutical monopolies, car rental companies, real estate companies.”

And he let the President know: “I also give you the corporate responsibility standard. You know what I am giving you, where I come from, you know me ”.

Irma Eréndira Sandoval stressed that while in front of the SFP, “we rose 14 points in what is, let’s say, the international indicator of the Global Corruption Perception Index and International Transparency that you or I do not qualify.

Regarding his future, it was indicated that he will return to work at National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

I made the decision to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the position of Secretary of Public Function. The policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue. We will never fail the people https://t.co/C4INib7gje pic.twitter.com/qiEP8YFqns – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 21, 2021

