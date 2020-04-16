The words Vince McMahon said to the WWE talent before firing them

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select He has transcribed the full call Vince McMahon made to WWE employees on Wednesday.

According to Ross Sapp, this was the call that McMahon did to WWE employees before the wave of layoffs was announced:

“Thank you all for joining me today. Above all, I hope that you and your families are safe. What we are going through today is unprecedented, and there is no doubt that these are difficult times for all. Given the adverse effects of the Coronavirus and the resulting financial recession, WWE, like so many other companies, has to cut operating expenses. Effective immediately, we are reducing executive and board member salaries, decreasing talent expenses, reducing staff and third-party consulting, and improving our cash flow by delaying production of our new headquarters by at least six months . Despite all these measures, given the uncertainty we face today, we unfortunately have to temporarily reduce the number of employees.

Therefore, several company employees will be laid off today.

At the close of my comments, employees will receive a communication detailing their individual situations.

More specifically, those affected by temporary layoffs will receive a text message from the Human Resources office with specific information for their next steps. These are not easy decisions, but they reflect the reality of the environment in which we are working today.

We live in difficult times. I am confident that you will get through these difficult times, get a new job and get ahead. Thanks for everything.”

Without a doubt, the wave of company layoffs has begun, and we are sure that more fighters could come out of the company in the coming days. Who could be the next fighters to be released from the company? Let us know through our social networks:

Remember that Planet Wrestling continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

We will keep you informed about any news and any dismissal that may occur in the company.