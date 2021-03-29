What did Demi Lovato want to show by getting engaged to Max Ehrich?

Demi lovato continues to open his heart in public to analyze and reflect on the hazardous life trajectory that he has been leading in recent years. After talking at length about that overdose of 2018 that almost cost him his life, as well as the terrible effect that, on his self-esteem, the ridicule and criticism directed by his detractors have traditionally had, now the music star has wanted relive his mediatic and brief marriage engagement with the actor Max ehrich, which occurred last year and only lasted two months.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the 28-year-old interpreter wanted to refer to her intense but fleeting love story with the artist, which in total lasted for four months and was followed by an unfriendly breakup marked by him. cross accusations, to recognize that his desire to marry Max not only responded to the love he professed. It is also explained, as Demi herself has revealed, with her need to show the world that she had achieved personal and sentimental stability after a period of so many setbacks.

“I think I fooled myself a little, because the truth is that it was the most typical and safe, the expected. Obviously, I have loved that person very much, but I think that within me there was another intention, that of showing the world that I was okay. And now that I’m single again and not married, I say to myself, ‘Isn’t this much more empowering? Wasn’t he really looking a false sense of security? ‘”, He assured in his interesting talk with the publication.