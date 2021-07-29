What Did Ben Affleck Give Jennifer Lopez for Her Birthday?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently on a yacht in St. Tropez celebrating her 52nd birthday, fully getting their PDA on, and recreating scenes from “Jenny from the Block” while everyone on the internet spirals. And yes! He did give her a fancy birthday present!

It appears as though Ben surprised J.Lo with a special custom gold charm necklace, designed in collaboration with Foundrae.

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, Beth Bugdaycay, told E! News. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve. “

Beth added, “We were blown away by his romantic gesture. [Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these… a lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect. ”

So, how much did this group of meaningful medallions set Ben back? According to Page Six, each pendant costs about $ 3,000 and our dude Ben got at least three for J.Lo. So, around $ 9k total. Head here if you want to buy one and channel Ben and Jen’s whole … thing!

