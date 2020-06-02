In the face of Black Lives Matter protests over the deaths of African American citizens, a group of hackers emerged that emerged in the past decade. Butwhat did Anonymous do in 2012 And why are they remembered as promoters of the revolution?

Although they emerged before 2010, since 2011 Anonymous helped overthrow the Tunisian government and promoted the Arab Spring.

And it is that the group of hackers, who at the time claimed that they were watching over the free flow of information, collaborated with Operation Tunisia, launched on January 2, 2011. “We will not tolerate attacks on freedom of expression and information by the citizens ”, Anonymous expressed that time.

In an interview that same year with Al Jazeera, members (anonymous, excuse the redundancy) of Anonymous explained how they supported the Tunisian revolutionaries to spread their videos internationally amid the Internet ban in their country. To do this, they created a “care package” in French and Arabic so that cyber-dissidents could hide their identity on the web. Thus, the authorities could not arrest them.

They even developed an extension for the Mozilla Firefox browser to avoid the “phishing” campaign (a technique to deceive users) that the government implemented.

But that was only the beginning. Anonymous made contributions to other countries, such as Egypt and Malaysia, to carry out their own revolutions in 2012. In addition, at the time they came to hack companies like Sony and PayPal after injustices reported by users or workers.

